Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: Adult Swim Previews Stop-Motion Series

During Annecy, Adult Swim previewed series creator Gonzalo Cordova's upcoming Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, set to premiere on August 17th.

After a 60-second teaser and three preview images, we're fairly certain that we've found our next favorite Adult Swim series. During the Annecy International Animation Festival's "Work in Progress" panel, series creator Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything), director Ana Coronilla, and series executive producers Roy Ambriz and Arturo Ambriz of Cinema Fantasma screened the first episode of Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, set to premiere globally beginning Sunday, August 17 at midnight ET/PT.

Created by Cordova and produced in partnership with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (Frankelda's Book of Spooks), the stop-motion series follows Marioneta, a proud, wealthy Spaniard living in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. There she encounters a diverse group of eccentric and ambitious women navigating the complicated worlds of love, family, and cuys. Featuring an all-woman cast, Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is produced entirely in Spanish with English subtitles. Here's a look at the images that were released, followed by a teaser offering a better sense of what viewers can expect:

Here's a first look at the upcoming animated series, with Women Wearing Shoulder Pads set to hit Adult Swim beginning August 17th (and the next day on HBO Max):

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads – Premieres August 17th | Next Day Max pic.twitter.com/w8byecXTJC — adult swim (@adultswim) June 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at what Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe had set up for this year's Annecy International Animation Festival:

"Get Jiro!" and "Bat-Fam" Getting Spotlighted: Along with Get Jiro!, Warner Bros. Animation will also preview the upcoming Prime Video series Bat-Fam. The follow-up to Merry Little Batman spotlights Batman, Alfred, young Damian Wayne (aka Little Batman), and some new faces hanging out in Wayne Manor as they tackle "the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily."

Check Out the Star-Studded Annecy International Animation Festival 2025 Teaser: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe provided this year's festival trailer (which you can check out above). Directed by Grant Orchard with Ben Bocquelet as executive producer, the clip starts off with Bugs Bunny – but before you know it, you will find yourself rewatching it a dozen times to capture all of the "guest stars" who appear.

"Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios": In honor of its anniversary, Cartoon Network Studios is hosting a panel featuring Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake).

"Studio Spotlight: Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe" and "Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus": While the former is expected to offer "industry insights, exciting news, and exclusive first-looks," the latter will see Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Animation discussing their approach to the expanding adult animation market.

