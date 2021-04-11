WrestleMania 37: Bianca Belair Lands Kiss of Death & Pins Sasha Banks

Indisputable MVP of WrestleMania 37 was Bad Bunny, whose high flying moves led to an upset of tag team superstars Miz and Morrison. Following hot on the heels of the surprise win of the night was the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. The long-running partnership between the two women in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania has only allowed the two to strategize and plan in their hopes for the win tonight.

It is the experience of Banks versus the strength of Belair, historically blowing the glass ceiling off the WrestleMania lineup with two women of color closing out the night. The women were clearly feeling the other out, with not too many big moves opening the match, most of the blows being shoves from one end of the ring to the other.

Banks managed to break an almost devastating blow from Belair and knocked her out of the ring, but still, they still tested the waters against each other's different styles. It wasn't until Banks attempted to jump from the ring on Belair, got caught, and lifted above head did the match really spring forward in momentum. Now the goal was devastation, and Belair specifically was pulling no punches. Banks did go for the first pin of the match, but Belair was not ready to be done and kicked out prior to the two count.

The swagger that Banks has consistently brought to SmackDown was apparent during WrestleMania 37, as the audience watched in awe as she tormented Bianca both in arm bars and cruel banter. One of Banks' most consistent moves was dragging Belair around the ring by her trademark braid, but refusing to be outdone, Belair responded in kind by lifting her opponent overhead in a feat of strength only rivaled by She-Hulk. Impressively, she led a run against Banks and landed a standing shoot star before lifting her once again and slamming her down face first center ring. Before she could land a 450 splash from the top rope, Banks lifted her knees into the air and caught Belair before she could potentially finish the match with a devastating aerial assault.

It did not seem like Banks' experience was enough to combat Belair's raw strength so far, as she was consistently hammered into the square circle like a nail. The frustration was apparent in Banks, who neglected her taunting strategy and went for more straightforward wrestling moves, executing a tornado ddt against Belair, who seemed stunned by the raw strength. Clearly thinking she would be more successful at WrestleMania 37, the frustration at the pace of the match was written all over Banks' face. Thinking on her feet, Banks used Belair's braid against her once again, wrapping her up in the hair before twisting her opponent into a Banks Statement. Belair luckily got herself to the ropes to break the hold, but the damage was clearly done to the match contender.

A missed kick seemingly caused enough injury to Banks for Belair to attempt a pin, but the challenger was distraught when the count was ended just short of three. Just when it seemed like Banks was going to rally again to win the match, Belair caught her in a kiss of death and slammed the Boss so hard into the mat that the 20,000 fans in the audience were almost silent. In the biggest win of WrestleMania 37 so far, Bianca Belair finished out the night in a well-deserved victory, lauded by a screaming arena like a gawtdamn gladiator.