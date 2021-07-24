RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 E06: True Rumerican Horror Story

Fresh from the elimination of Scarlet Envy, the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 contestants entered the workroom in a flurry of excitement. The leader of the rally was the previous episode's Pink Table Talk winner, Miss Ginger Minj. The novelty of success wore off for the queens rather quickly, however, as Pandora Boxx counted up the lipstick votes, revealing that the queens had a 50/50 split between Scarlet and Jan going home. The final goodbye from Miss Envy was left of the mirror, telling the queens "Bubbles pop, keep blowing. Love Scarlet."

Jan has been on the continued narrative of being completely misdirected both by the judges' critiques and her fellow queens' opinions – either go 100% or dial it down, but no matter the route she has taken so far, she's once again gaslit into being something she is not. Rumors from Alaska Tunderfuck and Willam Belli's Podcast, Racechaser, mentioned that producers may be setting Jan up for failure on purpose so they can use her to build a different kind of reality show directed around drag race singers. If they tear her down on Drag Race, they can build her up in other endeavours.

Whatever the case may be, the maxi challenge, a skit called "Rumerican Horror Story: Coven Girls", seems to have a character tailored for Jan specifically; a parody play of Lea Michele's Glee character, Rachel Berry. Most of the queens fell into their roles, with the biggest contention going between Ginger Minj and Kylie Sonique Love for Jessica Lange's tribute part, which was eventually settled with a gentleman's game of Rock-Paper-Scissors. (Ginger lost out of the part she wanted for the second week in a row – stop picking rock, girl. It's let you down two weeks in a row.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Watch Act 1 of AS6 E6 👑 RuPaul's Drag Race (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlp5a14YpO0)

Even with the input of American Horror Story recurring cast member and famed actor Angela Bassett's guidance, poor Ra'Jah O'Hara still didn't realize that a lisp does not mean a shrill Mickey Mouse voice. As soon as she entered the set, judges Ross Mathews and Michelle Visage directed most of their critiques towards Ra'Jah and threw the queen off her game as it was clear she hadn't prepared her character in anything outside of the voicework. A'keria struggled in the same regard with her voice, delivering a seriously monotone performance that should have been based on Gabourey Sidibe's human voodoo doll, Queenie. Regardless of the struggles between Ra'Jah, A'keria, and Kylie, the rest of the queens carried the entire skit – most notably Ginger, Jan, and Pandora Boxx.

After the ghost of Trinity K. Bonet's "white witch" ex-boyfriend was declared to be haunting the workroom, the queens quickly prepared for the runway theme: Oh My Goth. The best look of the evening easily went to Kylie Sonique Love, who instead of wearing Victorian-inspired garb, took to the screen in a jaw-dropping patent leather floss bodysuit and caused millions of jaws to collectively drop to the floor at her Wednesday night debut. Check out her look on the official Drag Race Twitter account here:

Despite being shaded by production and editing, Kylie's struggles in the challenge were only a red herring, and she ended up being the top All-Star of the week. Ra'Jah and A'keria, regardless of Ross and Michele's guidance on the set, landed in the bottom with most critiques agreeing that the two queens simply fell flat. As they pled their cases to Kylie and the rest of the queens, the vibe from A'keria was an acceptance that her consistency in the bottom was finally going to send her home, and didn't have much passion when fighting to stay in the competition.

Following All-Stars rules, her fate was out of her hands anyway as it was up to Kylie versus the Lip Sync Assassin to decide who would stay and who would go. The decision would come down to the challenge winner picking her elimination candidate versus the assassin to hold the votes of the rest of the queens, and whoever wins gets to give the bottom girl the chop.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whatcha Packin' | AS6 E06 | RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTiJOVG0yag)

For episode six, RuPaul brought in fan-favorite Manilla Luzon to perform alongside Kylie to Christina Aguilera's Dirrty. Both queens had very different lip sync styles, but Kylie's fast flips and acrobatics beat out Manilla's expressive and high-energy tactics. Not only did Kylie win a $10,000 tip from Ru herself, but chose that the queen she chose to send home (who wasn't really a surprise to anyone), was Miss A'keria C. Davenport.

Now if she is actually going home is yet to be said, as just before leaving the building, A'keria was stopped by a RuPaul video message letting her know that there was a "game within a game." This seasonal twist was introduced in the first episode, but fans can only speculate as to what this means. Bringing girls back to complete again isn't something new to Drag Race, but only time will tell just how these eliminated queens will be utilized in the upcoming season.

