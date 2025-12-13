Posted in: Current News, Peacock, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: John Cena, wwe

WWE: John Cena Makes Final Ring Entrance of Wrestling Career (VIDEO)

Here's John Cena's final ring entrance of his pro-wrestling career, ahead of his WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match against Gunther.

Article Summary John Cena makes his final WWE ring entrance before retiring from professional wrestling.

Cena faces Gunther in a career-ending match, capping off an epic retirement tour.

Triple H narrates an emotional career retrospective honoring Cena's legendary legacy.

WWE Superstars and fans worldwide share farewell messages for the 17-time world champion.

With all due respect to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, NXT Champion Oba Femi, World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee, Je'Von Evans, Leon Slater, Bayley, Sol Ruca, and even Gunther, tonight's edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is all about one man: John Cena. Win, lose, or draw, this is it for Cena – with tonight's match ending a retirement run that saw Cena taking on Rhodes, Styles, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, R-Truth, Dominik Mysterio, and many others (and making a quickly abandoned heel run). For his part, Guther earned the honor of being Cena's final opponent by winning the "The Last Time is Now Tournament," with the former World Heavyweight Champion and the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time knocking off NXT's Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight for the big win.

With that in mind, we have a look at something very special: Cena's final time coming through the curtain for his announcement and ring entrance:

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, serves as the narrator of the cold open for tonight's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, examining his career and why he's viewed as the G.O.A.T.:

WWE announcer/commentator Michael Cole looks back on how his career and Cena's rise connected over the year, and shares how Cena serves as an inspiration to him:

Because some of Cena's best moments weren't just captured on video. Here's a look at some of the best photographs from Cena's 17-time world champion run:

Regarding the influence that Cena had on the WWE Superstars over the years, look no further than what Punk, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, and more had to share about the advice he's given them:

A whole lot of folks from inside and outside the ring got together to offer Cena an emotional goodbye, including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, and more:

In the following video, WWE fans from around the world have a chance to share honest, funny, emotional, and unforgettable farewell messages to John Cena:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!