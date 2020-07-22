Now that we're all on the same page about every day needing to be "Melanie Crush Monday" in honor of the coolness that is Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano (both on-screen and off), Earpers are down to only three days until the team sets up shop at Comic-Con@Home later this week (more on that below) and four until series' long-awaited return. So to keep those flames of anticipation roaring, the network is offering fans two new preview images from season opener "On the Road Again," focusing on Tim Rozan's Doc Holliday, Anna Quick's Young Willa, and Martina Ortiz-Luis' Rachel. Following that, SYFY has put together a handy little recap video that will remind viewers where things last stood (it has been a while) as well as be a great "cheat sheet" for those coming to the series late who don't have enough binging time between now and Sunday.

Fans of Wynonna Earp will definitely want to check out Comic-Con@Home, the virtual program for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) taking place this week. On July 25 at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, Scrofano, Rozon, Emily Andras, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga will be taking part in a special pre-season return panel to discuss what fans can expect and answer some of their questions. Here's a look back at the official fourth-season trailer, followed by a look back at the Wynonna Earp "Happy Hour" where Andras and a number of other familiar faces treated fans to the premiere date as well as a trailer to set the mood:

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory, and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that's just Monday…