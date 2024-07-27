Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Official Trailer: Evil's About to Get Earped

Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: preview, sdcc, Tubi, Wynonna Earp

Check out the official trailer and poster for Tubi and series creator Emily Andras' Melanie Scrofano-starring Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.

We got the heads-up earlier this week with the release of a teaser trailer that there was going to be some big news going down during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC2024). Because Saturday was the day to learn more about Tubi and series creator Emily Andras' Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught)-starring Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. So what did we learn about the Paolo Barzman-directed, Andras-penned special? Right as the panel was kicking off, we were treated to the official key art poster (which you can check out below). Not long after, the official trailer was released (waiting for you above) – with the series set to hit Tubi screens this fall.

"The best journey takes you home. That's a wrap on #wynonnaearp #vengeance. So thrilled I once again got/get the chance to work with/thank the best cast and crew in the business. I am, as always, in awe of their commitment, ingenuity, and talent," Andras wrote to begin the caption of their Instagram post from March of this year, which included a look at some heartwarming signage. "So lucky, so proud, so grateful, so excited… (and a little bit nervous! We really went for it, in sheer shitshow terms). See you soon (and soon you'll see it!!)":

"There are definitely some nerves, but it's kind of muddled with this ecstasy and excitement of actually putting on Waverly's shoes again," shared Provost-Chalkley in an interview with Vanity Fair. "I haven't been on set since we left, so that's gonna be a whole thing, just to reconnect with that world. But I keep telling myself that if there's any group that I want to do that with, it's this family."

Barrell added, "It was kind of amazing how quickly the feeling came back. It was such a familiar, nostalgic feeling of holding [the script] and seeing the name across the title page. I was so tempted, when I got it, to start skimming it. And I was like, 'No, no, no, no—you have to be alone,' and it has to be quiet. It was ritualistic for me. For me, it wasn't the experience of reading any other script. It's a very specific 'Wynonna Earp' feeling."

As for Rozon? "I'm all in. The Earpers understand exactly how I felt because they're probably feeling it right now while they're watching this," the actor shared. "I'm excited for what they're getting back, is all I'm going to say."

"Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing. I think it's going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home—maybe facing a challenge they've never faced before, something pretty intense. It's all your favorite—hopefully—character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices," Andras offered in regards to where things will pick up with the special.

