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Wytches: Scott Snyder "Really Really Proud" of Animated Series Pilot

Scott Snyder shared an update on how production is going on Prime Video's animated adaptation of his and artist Jock's comics series Wytches.

Article Summary Scott Snyder confirms the Wytches animated series pilot is complete and he's "really, really proud" of it.

Prime Video’s Wytches adaptation takes inspiration from the hit Image Comics series by Snyder and Jock.

Expect extreme horror, body horror, and deep emotion—Snyder promises the show is unlike anything on TV.

The animation will closely mimic Jock’s distinct comic art, delivering a unique visual and horror experience.

A little less than three months since our last update, we've got some good news to pass along about how things are looking for Prime Video's animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock's Image Comics series Wytches. Unfortunately, the good news came at the expense of Snyder having a smooth flight out to this weekend's WonderCon. While waiting on the tarmac to refuel and continue his diverted flight to this weekend's big event, Snyder opened up his social media to answer any questions he could during the wait. When asked about how production was rolling along, Snyder shared, "We just got our pilot back from the studio this week! Literally Watched it last night – really really proud of this one. Trying to figure out when we can say more about the cast, teaser stuff all of it."

Here's a look at what Snyder had to share earlier today, followed by some previous insights from Snyder regarding the animated series's approach:

We just got our pilot back from the studio this week! Literally Watched it last night – really really proud of this one. Trying to figure out when we can say more about the cast, teaser stuff all of it https://t.co/Vak4iVwR4H — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) March 28, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In a Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") from December 2023, Snyder did an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series.

"It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

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