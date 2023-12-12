Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, image comics, jock, prime video, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches: Scott Snyder Updates Scripts Status: "Terrifying as F***"

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder shared an update on how the writing is going on Prime Video's adaptation of his & Jock's Image Comics series.

In his last update, Scott Snyder did an amazing job of taking us behind the scenes of Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches to demonstrate how a writers' room operates – a definite must-read. Well, another week brings another update – and it's pretty clear that Snyder & the writing team haven't been wasting time. Noting that three of the scripts for the season's eight episodes "are basically complete" and that a fourth "will be by Xmas," Snyder offered a vert promising overview of what's in store so far. "It's brutal and heartfelt and gory and terrifying as fuck. Full R-rated animation by the division of Amazon that does 'Invincible,'" Snyder wrote – adding, "I love it and love the writers so much – grateful."

Previously, Snyder confirmed the writers' room line-up to include Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram). Now, here's a look at Snyder's latest update:

3 out 8 Wytches episode scripts are basically complete. 4 will be by Xmas… It's brutal and heartlfelt and gory and terrifying as fuck. Full R-rated, animation, by the division of Amazon That does Invincible… I love it and love the writers so much – grateful. 🌲🌲💀 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) December 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Wytches is "Present-Day Horror": Scott Snyder

In his December 1st Our Best Jackett Substack newsletter ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!"), Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder offered some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect from the animated series. It's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about." The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique."

