Wytches: Scott Snyder Sets New Bar for Updates, Talks Writers' Room

No pressure, but Showrunner Scott Snyder's look inside the Wytches writers' room may have just set a new bar when it comes to updates.

Article Summary Showrunner Scott Snyder offers an in-depth Wytches writers' room tour via Substack.

The update offered an update the scripts status and gave a sense of the kind of horror that viewers can expect.

Wytches promises a unique blend of extreme horror and emotional depth in animation.

The writing team features talent from hits like Better Call Saul and Haunting of Hill House.

If you've been following our coverage of how things are going with Amazon's Prime Video animated adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches, then you know how much we've been singing Snyder's praises for making our lives a whole lot easier by being the kind of showrunner who likes to keep folks in the loop. But his December 1st Our Best Jackett Substack post ("Newsletter #167: Season's Greetings!") went above and beyond anything we were expecting. In the latest update that you absolutely need to check out, Snyder does an impressive job of explaining how a writers' room operates by taking us step-by-step through how the one he's running is shaping the season. At the end of his newsletter, Snyder had two additional highlights that we wanted to pass along. On the business side, Snyder passed along how things were looking script-wise at the time his post went live (December 1st). On the thematic side, Snyder offers some very interesting comparisons to give us a better sense of the vibe & tone we can expect. It's definitely going to be horror – but the layers it will touch upon beneath that sound fascinating.

"We hand in Episode 2 as a script today, in fact. And we have through Episode 3 approved in outline and our season approved, so we're just having a blast!" Snyder shared near the end of his latest newsletter. As for what kind of series viewers can expect, Snyder dropped some heavyweight names for comparisons – but made sure viewers understood that "it's just something we haven't seen on television." Snyder shared, "It's sort of extreme horror—real Clive Barker, John Carpenter, Paul Verhoeven too, like really body horror mixed with really high emotion, like really, I think, and I hope some resonant, substantive character work. So it's got these extremes like 'Invincible' where it's hyper-violent, hyper-scary because it's horror over here, but also hyper-emotional, and it has things that we really care about."

The showrunner continued, "So it'll be a really big swing for animation because there isn't anything like it on TV. It's less genre than some of the other horror stuff that's there that I love, like I love 'Castlevania' and 'Castlevania: Nocturne.' But it's less genre. It's present-day horror, so it's just something we haven't seen on television, and visually it's going to mimic Jock's art a lot, so it's really unique." Previously, Snyder confirmed the writers' room line-up to include Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram).

