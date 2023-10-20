Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV | Tagged: amazon, image, jock, scott snyder, wytches

Wytches Showrunner Scott Snyder Confirms Writers' Room Return Date

A soon-to-be clean-shaven Scott Snyder confirmed the writers' room for Amazon's adaptation of his and Jock's Wytches will reopen on Monday.

Heading into October, writer Scott Snyder had an exciting update to pass along regarding Amazon's adaptation of his & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches. After the WGA and AMPTP reached a tentative agreement to end the writers' strike (now since ratified), Snyder let us know on social media that a writers' room return date was set. Now, we know what that return date is – and that the writers will be dealing with a clean-shaven Snyder when it does.

"Asher [sp?] a couple years of a beard, back to clean shaven for the return of the Wytches writers room Monday," Snyder posted – meaning work gets back underway on Monday, October 23rd. Here's a look at the personal hygiene & writers' room update that Snyder shared earlier today – followed by a look back at his update just ahead of the start of the writers' strike from back in May:

Asher a couple years of a beard, back to clean shaven for the return of the Wytches writers room Monday 🌲🌲💀 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) October 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In that same May edition of his Substack newsletter, Snyder offered an update on how things were going heading into the strike. "The last week before this WGA strike hit was really intense in this writers' room for 'Wytches," Snyder shared. "I'm gonna start showing you some of the art that Jock did as concept art for some of it soon so you can see what we've been working on a little bit." As for what he had seen so far, Snyder was already sounding like he wished he could get the series on our screens tomorrow. "But the work has been fantastic. I mean, I'm so proud of the show. I really think it has a chance of being something that expands the perception of adult animation a bit. I mean, it's straight-up horror, but it's also really emotional and layered, and the art is really different for it," Snyder added. One key factor in helping things hit as well as they are is having a production partner committed to the cause. "So they're [Amazon] taking a really big swing with it, which I'm hugely grateful for, to try and do something that brings in a new audience in addition to capturing that audience that loves animation already. So that's the people that are doing 'Invincible,' so I'm very, very excited about it," he explained.

But if you're interested in understanding how the animated series process works, how Snyder learned that firsthand while juggling showrunner, comics & other responsibilities, and more, make sure to check out the entire post here. Previously, Snyder confirmed the writers' room for Amazon's eight-episode animated series take on Wytches. The line-up includes Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!