Wytches: Scott Snyder Confirms Writers' Room Has Return Date Set

Scott Snyder announced the writers' room for Amazon's upcoming adult animation adaptation of his & artist Jock's Wytches has a return date.

With the WGA and AMPTP having reached a tentative agreement that's going to the union next week for a ratifying vote, the writers' strike has come to an end. That means we've had the distinct pleasure of being able to report on a whole lot of writers' rooms getting back to crafting the stories for a whole lot of new & upcoming shows. One of the upcoming new series that we've been keeping a keen eye on has been Amazon's adaptation of writer Scott Snyder & artist Jock's Image Comics comic book series Wytches – and thanks to Snyder offering a heads-up earlier today, we can add the adult animated series to that list of returning writers' rooms. "'Wytches' writers' room has a resume date… so excited. Can't wait for you guys to see what we're brewing up," Snyder announced.

Here's a look at the good news that Snyder shared earlier today – followed by a look back at Snyder's update just ahead of the start of the writers' strike from back in May:

Wytches writers room has a resume date… so excited. Can't wait for you guys to see what we're brewing up. — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) September 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In that same May edition of his Substack newsletter, where he offered his final writers' room update before the start of the writers' strike, Snyder offered an update on how things were going heading into the strike. "The last week before this WGA strike hit was really intense in this writers' room for 'Wytches," Snyder shared. "I'm gonna start showing you some of the art that Jock did as concept art for some of it soon so you can see what we've been working on a little bit." As for what he had seen so far, Snyder was already sounding like he wished he could get the series on our screens tomorrow. "But the work has been fantastic. I mean, I'm so proud of the show. I really think it has a chance of being something that expands the perception of adult animation a bit. I mean, it's straight-up horror, but it's also really emotional and layered, and the art is really different for it," Snyder added. One key factor in helping things hit as well as they are is having a production partner committed to the cause. "So they're [Amazon] taking a really big swing with it, which I'm hugely grateful for, to try and do something that brings in a new audience in addition to capturing that audience that loves animation already. So that's the people that are doing 'Invincible,' so I'm very, very excited about it," he explained.

But if you're interested in understanding how the animated series process works, how Snyder learned that firsthand while juggling showrunner, comics & other responsibilities, and more, make sure to check out the entire post here. Previously, Snyder confirmed the writers' room for Amazon's eight-episode animated series take on Wytches. The line-up includes Marion Dayre (Echo, Better Call Saul), Jeff Howard (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), playwright Harrison David Rivers (When Last We Flew), and Bornila Chatterjee (The Hungry, Shantaram).

