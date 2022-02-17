Y: The Last Man Saw "Really, Really, Really Steep" Audience Decline

It was in October 2021 when the word came down that FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man wouldn't be returning for a second season. From that time until January of this year, Clark and others made attempts to find the show a new home but at the beginning of this year, their efforts were put to rest. A little more than a month later, FX head John Landgraf, is explaining why the decision was made to end the series with only one season. "One of the key things we assess — and we have assessed for as long as we've been doing this — is the trajectory of a television show across a season from its first to its last episode," Landgraf explained while offering some context to how decisions about renewals are made. "I really loved 'Y: The Last Man' personally…but I will tell you that its audience decline was really, really, really steep. And ultimately that's what made us go that direction."

Here's a look at Clark's tweet from earlier this year that started the full thread, followed by the full text of what Clark had to share over the course of the seven tweets about her feelings about her time with and the people she worked with on FX on Hulu's Y: The Last Man:

For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder. (thread) — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) January 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn't look like it's going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder. So many of you have been so supportive of the show, and I am so grateful to you. I love the group of artists who made Y truly, madly, deeply. It was the best creative work environment I've ever been a part of. I am immensely proud of the work that we did. I've always been pretty good at managing my expectations in a fickle business. But I will say that this one hit me pretty hard. We had a lot more stories to tell, & a kick-ass pitch for s2, that included new twists on some of the best stories from the book (astronauts anyone?) But there are many shows that don't make it past a season 1, and even more that never get made. I am grateful for the time we had. I love our show, and I have lifelong collaborators and friends who I will do EVERYTHING IN MY POWER to work with again and again. I got to adapt my favorite comic. I got to have a show on TV. I met some of my favorite artists and people in this world. It has all been a net positive. I hope you will still watch the show. That you'll still tell your friends to watch it. While it doesn't end the way we would have ended the series, I still think there are complete stories told, and performances that are pretty fucking brave and exciting. I wondered whether to tweet this at all. It feels a little self important to announce that your canceled show is still canceled. But it's the beginning of a new year, and it's time for me to write the next thing. I'll always love Y. It'll always be the one that got away.