Y: The Last Man – Stephen King Throws Support Behind Saving Series

Last month, EP & showrunner Eliza Clark and EP & comic book co-creator Brian K. Vaughan broke the bad news to viewers of FX on Hulu's series adaptation of Vaughan and Pia Guerra's Y: The Last Man. After a long journey to make it to the small screen, the series would be ending its run with its one, ten-episode season. This week, that news became a much heavier reality with the streaming of either series or season finale "Victoria." One person who would love to see the series return is none other than famed prolific author Stephen King, and he took to Twitter to let folks know. While willing to admit that it was "far from perfect" (and not a big fan of how dark some of the scenes were), King tweeted that he finds Y: The Last Man "one of the most interesting shows on TV" and isn't looking to be left hanging permanently.

Here's a look at King's tweet that came out on the same day that the streaming series aired its final (?) episode:

Is Y THE LAST MAN really canceled? Please say not. Although far from perfect (and some of the scenes are so dark you can't tell who's talking), it's one of the most interesting shows on TV. C'mon, Hulu…or somebody… don't leave me hanging. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 2, 2021

Here's a look back at Vaughan's post from last month breaking the news to viewers:

And here's a look back at Clark's statement on the decision:

Now here's a look back at the opening scene to Y: The Last Man, with all 10 episodes currently streaming on FX on Hulu:

A drama series based on DC Comics' acclaimed series of the same name by Vaughan and Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The ensemble cast features Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown, Ashley Romans as Agent 355, Amber Rose Tamblyn as Kimberly Cunningham, Olivia Thirlby as Hero Brown, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, Diana Bang as Dr. Allison Mann, Elliot Fletcher as Sam Jordan, and Juliana Canfield as Beth Deville. All episodes of the season will be directed by women and the production has a significant number of female department heads, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors, stunt coordinator, and more. Eliza Clark serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Vaughan, and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer. Y: The Last Man is produced by FX Productions.