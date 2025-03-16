Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: yellowjackets

Yellowjackets: Here's Our Look at S03E06: "Thanksgiving (Canada)"

With a new episode hitting tonight, here's our preview for Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 Ep. 6: "Thanksgiving (Canada)."

If you've avoided the spoilers for this weekend's episode of series co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's Yellowjackets, then we're going to approach our preview as if we're blissfully unaware… of what's to come!!!! Sorry, we're just having a little fun – or are we? Heading into S03E06: "Thanksgiving (Canada)" it's a "good news/bad news" scenario for Ben (Steven Krueger). Akilah's (Nia Sondaya) vision in the cave saved him from the firing squad. But Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) and Melissa (Jenna Burgess) made sure he wasn't going to be running away anytime soon (not like he was in much condition to do that anyway). In the present, Lottie's (Simone Kessell) death leads to Misty (Christina Ricci) forging ahead with a Citizen Detective investigation as we see more and more of what went on in the past bleeding into the present. With that in mind, check out the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's chapter. In addition, we have Liv Hewson (Teen Vanessa) offering a personal recap of how things got to where they are so far…

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 6: "Thanksgiving (Canada)" Preview

Yellowjackets Season 3 Ep. 6: "Thanksgiving (Canada)" – The Yellowjackets start turning on each other faster than a reality TV reunion special; the Sadecki family vacation features a vending machine and a deep dive into questionable parenting choices; Misty (Christina Ricci) uncovers an incriminating clue. Directed by Pete Chatmon and screenplay by Emily St. James and Libby Hill:

"One thing that's always been important to us is that the timelines are really interconnected in terms of the characters, and the totality of the characters and the consequences of what they went through didn't end in the past," shared Lyle (alongside Nickerson) during an interview about the third season. Now, here's a look at official recaps of the first two seasons of Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets:

The Emmy Award-winning series is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, the third season will pick up from the jaw-dropping Season 2 finale and focus on the fallout and what the future could hold at this point.

Paramount+ with Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable), Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Heretic), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) returning in a recurring role. In addition, Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) will guest star, along with Joel McHale (Community).

Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco executive produce the hit series. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Paramount+ with Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution (outside of Paramount+ markets).

