Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art With the Showtime series returning on March 24th for its second season, here's a look at new (and disturbing) key art for Yellowjackets.

With a month to go until Ashley Lyle & Bart Nickerson (Narcos) and Showtime's Yellowjackets makes its way back onto screens for a second season, the cabler is slowly beginning to dial up the marketing machine to get fans ready (as if they haven't been obsessing since the second the end credits in the first season finale began to roll). So what better way to keep things rolling than with the release of some new key art for the upcoming season? Because that's exactly what's awaiting for you below, and it just seems fitting that it would focus on the Antler Queen (with those contrasting pink Converses making the whole thing even more disturbing):

Created by Lyle and Nickerson, Showtime's Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The second season cast also includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elijah Wood ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue), Kevin Alves (), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (Schitt's Creek), and Nia Sondaya (taking over the role of Teen Akilah, replacing Keeya King in a recasting). Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the second season, set to hit Showtime screens on March 24th:

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story& coming-of-age drama, Showtime's Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking season three now," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success." The cable series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer, with Karyn Kusama directing the pilot. The series is produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne).