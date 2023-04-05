Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 2: We Really Need to Talk About THAT Scene A mixture of chaos and emotional depth, the end scene of Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 2 "Edible Complex" begs further examination.

The last bits of the second episode of Yellowjackets season two are a jumping-off point for not only the events in the wilderness but also the chaos to follow in the present day. Let's go through a timeline of events before taking a deeper look. What sets everything off involves a back-and-forth between the absolutely surreal sex scene between Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) and Travis (Kevin Alves) away from the group (but somehow involving the essence of Lottie (Courtney Eaton) only seen by Travis). Like an unnatural force, the wilderness helps push along events by causing the larger fire to be extinguished by falling snow. Jackie's corpse now slowly roasts and cooks as the embers below offer continued warmth.

Yellowjackets: A Meal in the Wilderness

Transformation occurs – on one side, it's for Travis with whatever heightened sense of being he's experienced by envisioning Lottie, and the other side disfigures Jackie's corpse. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) is the first one to wake up, and it's important to note the hand and concern going to her stomach and the baby. Before this goes any further in this episode of Yellowjackets, the car crash happens to Simone (Rukiya Bernard) and basically was initiated by Taissa (Tawny Cypress) slipping into another space in her mind in which the wilderness takes over. That impact sends us to the awakening of those in the cabin. People slowly begin to wake up and evidently take notice of whatever smell is coming from outside, but their expressions are of intrigue and not disgust. Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Van (Liv Hewson) both utter some words asking about what that (smell) could be, and proceed to head out to find out.

Shauna is the first to slowly kneel down next to the corpse, followed by Lottie and then the others, while Ben (Steven Krueger) stays back. What is in front of them is a fully cooked corpse with little to no resemblance to the teammate they previously parted ways with. Shauna states, "She wants us to," and being the first to take a knife to the cooked flesh kicks off everything to follow. It goes from general enjoyment of the meal and replenishing their bodies to a feral consumption and fanciful surreal meal of gluttony and unrestrained behavior. Ben retreats back into the cabin with a silent mixture of horror and confusion on his face as he shuts the door on what he's witnessed.

Yellowjackets went about this scene in such an interesting way and somehow made the decision to distance themselves from this action a gorgeous one. The disfigurement of the corpse (which was jackfruit and rice paper, according to the recent behind-the-scenes video) is so important to note here. Like in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the meat of the victims baked into the pies by Mrs. Lovett removes the humanity we visually recognize, and that might stop someone from the taboo actions placed before them. The small details that mark a person and differentiate them from anyone else have been removed. The wilderness stripped away Jackie's humanity in order for her to be consumed. Those that accept the wilderness are fed the bodies of those who reject it.

It was interesting seeing them go to a place in their minds that replaced the cold wilderness with lush greenery and abundance of an outdoors ancient roman style meal. As comfort was found in that space in their mind, that distanced self, the embrace of what was in front of them gained traction. What started as a regal meal became a feral sport of consumption. The fruit on the table doesn't seem indicative of who chose which ones to eat, but it does signify some natural sweets found in ancient mythology. Big standouts for me were the strawberries and the pomegranates. Strawberries signified spring and rebirth for Seneca nations, and pomegranate seeds can be found in classic myths relating to Demeter and Persephone.

The final point I wanted to talk about in regard to the end of episode two for Yellowjackets season two was about the importance of Shauna. There's a significant amount of leadership found in her character during these moments, even if she doesn't realize it yet, but I think Lottie is starting to. That's a big reason why I continue to question my feelings about Lottie being the Antler Queen. In my mind, I can't get rid of the feeling that Shauna steps into a unique role we may not have seen coming previously because of her initial timidness. In any case, the aftermath is sure to bring back the reality of everything that occurred, and no grand Roman meal can erase that for them.