Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Yes, That Really Is [SPOILER] in Episode 2

In Taylor Sheridan's Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill-starring "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883, fans will learn more about the history of the Dutton family as they made their way west across the new land, facing new challenges & dangers to help forge a better new tomorrow. Now with only nine days to go until its premiere, fans are learning that they should expect some very familiar faces making some surprise appearances. At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler image buffer because things are about to get "major spoilery"…

Deadline Hollywood confirmed that Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks will appear briefly in the second episode during a flashback to Dutton's (McGraw) experience at the Civil War Battle of Antietam (with Hanks portraying a three-star general inspired by General George Meade). As Sheridan's on-screen success continues to grow, Sheridan is reportedly looking to use that influence to secure big-name actors for his upcoming projects (like Sylvester Stallone joining Sheridan & Terence Winter's Kansas City) so viewers should expect more surprise appearances as the season rolls along.

Joining Elliott, McGraw, and Hill in the cast are Billy Bob Thornton, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert, Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Amanda Jaros, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier. Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a series overview, an extended preview & a "who's who" of who viewers will meet when the series premieres on December 19th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 1883 | Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkbH1zjsM7g)

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of "Yellowstone," "1883" follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land – Montana.

Elliott is set to play Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. Additional cast to be announced. Thornton is set to play Marshal Jim Courtright, while Garrett is the right hand of Pinkerton agent Shea Brennan (Elliott).

Rick plays young John Dutton Sr., while Rissmann portrays Josef, a European immigrant who is married to Risa (Fiamora), who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier. Nelsen's Ennis is a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women, and children north to find a home. Hébert's Wade is a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life, while Olivieri's Claire is a fierce, practical, and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home. Malouff portrays Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

Fine's Grady is an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey. Brancusi's Noemi is a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed, while Fiamora's Risa is a young immigrant woman who is married to Josef and joins the traveling camp to move west. Jaros' Alina is a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve. Galicia's Guinevere is a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas. Nur's Melodi is a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon, while Le Gros' Colton is a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey. Finally, Sensmeier's Sam is a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

1883 hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, with production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari are set to executive produce.