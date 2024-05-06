Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, pryde of the x-men, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's New "Homework Assignment" Our Favorite So Far

X-Men '97 creator/writer Beau DeMayo recommended the 1989 pilot for X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men - our favorite "homework assignment" so far...

Article Summary Beau DeMayo shares Pryde of the X-Men pilot as recommended X-Men '97 viewing.

"Homework" includes rewatching key episodes involving Magneto and other key figures from the original series.

Comics reading assignment: Uncanny X-Men #304, featuring key Magneto storyline.

DeMayo's recommendations give viewers deeper insight before X-Men '97 finale.

With "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 2" – the penultimate episode of the first season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97 – set to hit screens this week, series creator & writer Beau DeMayo is back with another recommendation for those viewers looking to do a deep dive into background intel before the next episode hits. As much as we've enjoyed the previous "X-Men: TAS" and comics recommendations, this might be our favorite yet – with DeMayo blindsiding us with this one (in a good way).

Originally airing in 1989 as part of the "Marvel Action Universe" television block and stemming from none other than Larry Houston, the pilot for X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men was narrated by X-Men co-creator Stan Lee and boasted a team line-up that included Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, and Dazzler. As you can expect, the X-Men were at constant odds with Magneto and a "Brotherhood of Mutant Terrorists" lineup that included Toad, the Blob, Pyro, Juggernaut, and the White Queen. For those of you looking for some interesting Magneto-themed clues, keep in mind that Asteroid M plays a major factor. Here's a look at DeMayo's additional "homework assignment" from earlier today:

Shortly after the seventh episode of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97, DeMayo checked in on Twitter/X to assign some "homework" ahead of this week's start of the three-episode season finale, "Tolerance Is Extinction." DeMayo suggested that fans might want to rewatch Season 4, Episodes 9 & 10 of the original animated series – "One Man's Worth Parts 11 & 2" (directed by Larry Houston, with Part 1 written by Richard Mueller and Part 2 written by Gary Greenfield). Without giving too much away, let's just say that there's a lot of timey-wimey stuff in play that resulted from a time-travel assassination of Xavier back in 1959. Following that, DeMayo updated his "assignment list" with Season 4 Episodes 3 & 4: "Sanctuary, Pt 1 and 2" (directed by Houston, with Part 1 written by Steven Melching & David McDermott and Part 2 written by Jeff Saylor), Season 5 Episode 4: "Descent" (directed by Houston and written by Melching & McDermott), and Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens). Without spoilers, let's just say that they involve a whole lot more Magneto goodness for viewers – and more.

But DeMayo also had a comics reading assignment in mind: Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #304 "Fatal Attractions: '…For What I Have Done" (written by Scott Lobdell, with art from Brandon Peterson, Chris Sprouse, Paul Smith, and Jae Lee), the issue that (spoiler-free) includes a lot of X-Men attending a funeral, Magneto and the Acolytes, The Master of Magnetism making his case (and offering a safe haven), and an X-Man jumping from Xavier's team to Magneto's cause.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!