Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons

If you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan's (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) Yellowstone who didn't get a chance to check out tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, then you missed out on a very intense teaser for the series' fifth season return on Sunday, November 13th. But that wasn't the only good news, with Paramount Network offering a Labor Day marathon to help get everyone up-to-speed (beginning at 11 am ET/PT on Friday, September 2, and running through Monday, September 5). Now here's a rundown of who's returning and who's set to join the cast, followed by a first-look preview at what's to come.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, the Emmy-nominated series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. In addition, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the impressive ensemble cast. Here's a look at the teaser released earlier today:

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone was co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Sheridan and Linson. Executive producers include Sheridan, Costner, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. The Paramount Network series' season four premiere was cable's highest-rated show, bringing in over 14 million viewers total (with the season four finale drawing over 10 million viewers).

Sheridan was the subject of a Variety profile where he shared some of his creative influences as well as his thoughts on the new wave of "Neo-Westerns":

On His Western Influences: "I was very influenced by writers like Cormac McCarthy, Larry McMurtry, Toni Morrison, who wrote about the time around the Civil War, which is obviously very similar themes. There's a lot of Westerns about it. And in terms of the movies that influenced me, it was watching 'Unforgiven' when I was in my late teens or very early 20s. The same with 'Dances With Wolves,' where you're looking at the Western genre through a whole new lens that had never been explored before."

On the Newest Wave of "Yellowstone"-Influenced Neo-Westerns Being Flattering: "So I don't know that it's flattering, because I don't think they're doing it because 'Yellowstone' is good. They're doing it because 15 million people watch it. And they're like: 'A lot of people watch Westerns. Let's make Westerns.'"