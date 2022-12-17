Yellowstone Season 5 Ep. 7 Preview: The Herd Isn't John's Only Problem

Welcome back to our weekly preview of Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, Sicario) & John Linson's Yellowstone. But before we take a look at the preview for S05E07 "The Dream Is Not Me," a quick reminder about why this is a big weekend for the franchise's universe. Along with a new chapter of the modern story of the Duttons over on Paramount Network, viewers will get a chance to learn more about the family's backstory with the premiere of the Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring prequel series 1923. Focusing on Jacob Dutton (Ford) & Cara Dutton (Mirren), the series explores the early twentieth century- a time when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition & the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west. A place that the Duttons call home.

A Look at Season 5 Episode 7 "The Dream Is Not Me"

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 "The Dream Is Not Me": Written by Sheridan, this week's episode finds John (Kevin Costner) dealing with a problem with his herd… a problem that could distract him from his political responsibilities. Meanwhile, Senator Perry (Wendy Moniz) has some news for Rainwater (Gil Birmingham)… but is it news that he wants to hear? And then there's Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), who are planning their next move while Beth (Kelly Reilly) eyes a new business deal that might just be beneficial to the ranch. Does anyone else feel that these two worlds will collide in a very ugly way? But at least Yellowstone gets a chance to enjoy some nighttime festivities… where we're sure nothing dramatic will happen in any way, shape, or form. Here's a look at the preview images for S05E07 "The Dream Is Not Me":

Here's a Look at Paramount+'s Yellowstone Season 5

Paramount+'s Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. With the hit series set to air its seventh episode this Sunday, here's a look back at the official Season 5 trailer for Paramount Network's Yellowstone:

From Academy Award nominee Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham & Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast. Yellowstone is co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce