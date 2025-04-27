Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: YOLO: Rainbow Trinity

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E08 Preview: Sarah & Rachel Get Musical

Check out a very cool singing rock in our preview for Adult Swim's YOLO: Rainbow Trinity S03E08: "The Cozy Backyard Afternoon Musical."

Welcome back to our weekly preview of Adult Swim and Michael Cusack's (Smiling Friends) YOLO: Rainbow Trinity. For this go-around, we're taking a look at S03E08: "The Cozy Backyard Afternoon Musical," as Sarah and Rachel find themselves on a musical journey into the backyard after the power goes out at Sarah's parents' house. While we're sure the episode is going to be great, the promo already sold us because the small rock singing about his internet woes was fantastic on so many levels (like how we can't stop saying "reason" without rolling our Rs). Here's a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and sneak peek released for tonight's adventure (along with a spotlight on that poor little rock who just wants to provide for his family).

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity Season 3 Episode 8 Preview

YOLO Rainbow Trinity S03E08: "The Cozy Backyard Afternoon Musical" – After the electricity goes out at Sarah's parents' house, the girls are tasked to go on a musical journey into the backyard.

Here we go again! Another instalment of the YOLO franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL!

Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It's soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this DUMB cartoon out :P hahaha. This is gonna be SO COOL. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! LETS GOOO hahah!! WEE!! ASDNJKISADIAOSD

