Your 2025 Emmy Nominations Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More

Here's what you need to know to check out today's 77th Emmy Awards nominations livestream, including when/where to watch and much more.

On Sunday, September 14th, actor and comedian Nate Bargatze will host the live broadcast of the 77th Emmy Awards on CBS (and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. But before that happens, there need to be nominees—and that's why this morning is so important. What follows is everything you need to know to check out the big reveal, including what time the festivities begin, the different options you have to check it out, who's set to read the nominees, what makes a show eligible for to be nominated this year, and some other important dates to keep in mind before the big night in September.

What's the Deal with the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations?

Nominations are being announced on Tuesday, July 15th, at 8:30 am PT/11:30 am ET.

SPECIAL NOTE: On Monday, July 14th, the word went out that the nominees for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Talk Series would be announced during CBS Mornings' "What to Watch" segment at around 4:47 am PT/7:47 am ET

Who's Set to Read the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations?

The event will livestream from the Wolf Theatre in the TV Academy's Saban Media Center, with Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén, and Television Academy chair Cris Abrego handling the reading of nominees.

How Can I Check Out the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations?

The nominations will be livestreamed on the academy's website and YouTube channel, along with its Facebook, X, and TikTok feeds. In fact, you can check out the nominations livestream above.

What Makes a Show Eligible for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards?

According to The Television Academy's eligibility rules, shows in contention for the 2025 Emmys needed to have aired between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

What Other 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Dates Should I Know About?

August 18th-27th: Final voting timeframe for all Emmy categories.

September 6th-7th: Creative Arts awards ceremonies take place.

September 13th: An edited airing of the Creative Arts awards ceremonies airs on FXX.

September 14th: 77th Primetime Emmy Awards airs/streams live on CBS and Paramount+

