Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: nate bargatze, stand-up

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze Sneak Peek: Caught Up in Career Day Hell

With the stand-up special set to hit screens on December 24th, here's a sneak peek at Netflix's Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.

By now, we're sure you've had a chance to check him out both times that he hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live and his Christmas variety special that hit CBS screens this week. Of course, we're talking about one of our favorite stand-up comedians, Nate Bargatze. Back in October, the news dropped that Bargatze had inked a deal with Netflix for two comedy specials so we were excited to see what Bargatze would have to offer with what would be his return to the streaming service since 2019's The Tennessee Kid and 2021's The Greatest Average American (Prime Video hosted his 2023 Hello World special). We're about to find out on December 24th when Your Friend, Nate Bargatze arrives on Netflix – with the official trailer waiting for you above. But we also have a sneak preview to pass along, as Bargatze shares with us the hardships of presenting at your child's Career Day.

Here's a sneak preview of Bargatze's upcoming special – with Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, premiering globally on Netflix on December 24th:

Career day is terrifying

🎤 Your Friend, Nate Bargatze premieres globally December 24 only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ThaNCbpWUF — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Hailed as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up," by The Atlantic Magazine and "One of the Funniest People," by CBS Morning, Grammy nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze is back for his third hour-long Netflix comedy special. Bringing his latest special to a sold-out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Nate ignites the laughs with his comedic stories about being a man of the 1900s, marriage dynamics, and more.

Netflix's Your Friend, Nate Bargatze will be produced by John Irwin Entertainment and directed by Ryan Polito. Bargatze, John Irwin, Alex Murray, and Tim Sarkes will executive produce.

In the clip above from October, Bargatze and late-night host and SNL alum Seth Meyers discuss Bargatze hosting SNL for the second time, how the "Washington's Dream" sketch went from a shaky start to sketch gold, resurrecting a cut sketch from last season, and how his colorblindness had him reading Heidi Gardner's lines.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!