Yu Yu Hakusho: Netflix Unleashes Official Trailer, Preview Images

Premiering on December 14th, here's the trailer & preview images for Netflix's live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho.

After the response that the official teaser received last month, we think it's pretty safe to say that Netflix might just have another hit on its streaming hands with the live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi's legendary Japanese manga Yu Yu Hakusho. But just in case any of you out there still need convincing, we have an impressive set of preview images to pass along – but that's just the prelude. With only a little more than a week to go until the series gets unleashed across our screens, we also have the official trailer for you to check out – have fun!

The cast of the live-action adaptation stars Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongo as Hiei, Shuhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara, Sei Shiraishi as Keiko Yukimura, Kotone Furukawa as Botan, Ai Mikami as Yukina, Hiroya Shimizu as Karasu, Keita Machida as Koenma, Meiko Kaji as Genkai, Kenichi Takito as Elder Toguro, Goro Inagaki as Sakyo, and Go Ayano as Younger Toguro. Now, here's a look at the official trailer & overview for Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho – set to hit screens on Thursday, December 14th:

Based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for four years from 1990 and published by Shueisha, the story revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan who calls herself a guide to the spirit world relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds.

Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with a screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima, the Netflix and ROBOT production (in association with THE SEVEN) is executive produced by Netflix's Kaata Sakamoto (Netflix) and produced by Akira Morii (ROBOT) – with Ryo Sakaguchi (Scanline VFX) serving as VFX Supervisor. Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho is based on Yoshihiro Togashi's popular manga from Shueisha Jump Comics.

