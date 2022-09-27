Hasbro Selfie Series Goes from $60 to $80 and Debuts This Week

The long-awaited Hasbro Selfie Series is finally arriving on collectors' phones starting September 30th. the Hasbro Selfie Series is a new and one-of-a-kind experience for toy collectors allowing them to become part of the action. With the use of the Hasbro Pulse app, collectors can upload pictures of their faces and will be able to place them on one of their favorite Hasbro toy lines with the help of Formlabs 3D technology. Secondary features like glasses and beards will also be customizable, allowing for everyone to get their figure to look just like them.

As of right now, collectors will be allowed to pick from Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, and Ghostbusters lines. There are plenty of choices to choose from with The Mandalorian, Snake Eyes, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Ghostbuster Rookies, and more. Sadly, Hasbro has increased the price from $60 to $80 for just a simple custom 3D-printed head on a normal figure. Each figure comes in a window-less box sporting the Selfie Series logo, but most of us know we will 1000% be doing this. Everything kicks off Friday, September 30th, on the Hasbro Pulse app, so grab your phone and make your next action figure purchase be YOU!

"Hasbro announces that this one-of-a-kind experience will be available beginning September 30 exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse mobile app (for fans aged 16 and older, in the US only). Launching at Hasbro PulseCon 2022, this completely customized action figure will cost $79.99."

"Customers simply need to upload a few photos of their face from different angles to the app, choose their hair color, personalizations such as adding a beard or glasses, and then select which action figure they would like to become! From a Star Wars Rebel Alliance X-wing pilot, morphing into a Power Ranger, silently stalking Cobra as Snake Eyes, or swinging through the New York cityscape like Spider-Man, fans can indulge in the ultimate consumer experience with Hasbro Selfie Series figures."

"Hasbro Selfie Series represents the realization of a long-term goal for Hasbro, and ushers in a new era of mass customization in consumer entertainment, made possible with Formlabs 3D printers. Formlabs' digital fabrication platforms enable any company to develop a scalable manufacturing workflow that enables mass customization."