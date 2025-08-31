Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: blind bag, jorge jimenez

Here's The 1:1000 Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag Foil Variant

Here's The 1:1000 Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag Jorge Jiménez Alternate Foil Cover... will you get lucky with this one?

The Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" blind bags have been opened and sold in comic book stores, on eBay and on the WhatNot sales streaming platform ahead of going on sale this coming Wednesday. And DC Comics and Lunar Distribution have made their displeasure known. $10 each, they contain foil variants of any number of regular comic book covers. Here is the solicitation to the blind bag variant for reference, including the ratios of the rarest covers in the bag.

BATMAN #1 CVR N BLIND AS A BAT BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! Each Batman Blind Bag will include one foil variant cover version of Batman #1, selected at random, and drawn by the following superstar artists:

· Jorge Jiménez

· Andy Kubert

· David Aja

· Frank Quitely

· Gabriele Dell'Otto

· J. Scott Campbell

· Jim Lee

· Julian Totino Tedesco

· Marc Silvestri

· Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (front cover only)

· Jim Lee (Alternate Foil Version) 1:500

· Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version) 1:1000

Alternate foil versions of Jim Lee's and Jorge Jiménez's covers will be randomly inserted as chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively. $9.99 9/3/2025

And while the main foil covers have been seen, the 1:500 and 1:1000 variants have not. Well, here is one, from a screencap, sent to Bleeding Cool from one sellers' videos… the identity of whom has been obscured to protect the guilty. With the 1:1000 Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version). Which is likely to sell for a pretty penny… you know, a really big one just behind the dinosaur skeleton.

