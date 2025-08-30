Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman 1, blind bag

DC Comics React To Stores Selling & Opening Batman #1 Blind Bags Early

Article Summary DC Comics warns retailers about early sales of Batman #1 Blind Bags before the September 3, 2025 street date.

Shops and live sellers are prohibited from opening or revealing Batman #1 Blind Bag contents before release.

Breaking DC's blind bag street date policy may ban retailers from future Batman collectible promotions.

Batman #1 Blind Bags feature random foil covers by top artists, with rare 1:500 and 1:1000 chase variants.

Well, DC Comics and Lunar Distribution are keen Bleeding Cool reeders. As deduced from the following letter just sent to comic book retailers courtesy of Lunar.

Street Date Reminder: Batman #1 Blind Bags

DC has been made aware that some retailers have made Batman #1 Blind Bags available ahead of the official street date. To ensure a fair and consistent experience across all sales channels, brick-and-mortar retailers and live-selling platforms are strictly prohibited from revealing, displaying, or shipping the contents of Batman #1 Blind Bags so they arrive in the hands of consumers before Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Please note: Blind Bags must not be in customers' possession prior to the street date.

The contents of the Blind Bags may not be shown or disclosed before the street date.

Retailers who violate this policy may be restricted from participating in future Blind Bag programs.

We appreciate your cooperation in maintaining the integrity of this release.

Bleeding Cool was previously the only site to report on street dates for sales of Batman #1 being blind bagged and otherwise broken, both in comic book stores last Wednesday and on the WhatNot streaming sales platform on Thursday. But this is not a unique situation for Batman #1; it has become increasingly more common since the decline of street date enforcement by comic book distributors.

BATMAN #1 CVR N BLIND AS A BAT BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before!

Each Batman Blind Bag will include one foil variant cover version of Batman #1, selected at random, and drawn by the following superstar artists:

· Jorge Jiménez

· Andy Kubert

· David Aja

· Frank Quitely

· Gabriele Dell'Otto

· J. Scott Campbell

· Jim Lee

· Julian Totino Tedesco

· Marc Silvestri

· Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (front cover only)

· Jim Lee (Alternate Foil Version) 1:500

· Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version) 1:1000

Alternate foil versions of Jim Lee's and Jorge Jiménez's covers will be randomly inserted as chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively.

$9.99 9/3/2025

