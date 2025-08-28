Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

Comic Shops Selling Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez's Batman Yesterday

Comic shops selling Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman #1 from DC Comics, yesterday already

Article Summary Comic shops have started selling Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman #1 ahead of its official release date.

New distributors like Lunar and Penguin Random House are lax on enforcing Batman comic street dates post-pandemic.

Some stores received Batman #1 and its blind bag variants a week early, leading to early sales and big spoilers.

Blind as a Bat blind bag Batman #1 variants include rare foil covers from fan-favorite comic artists and creators.

Once upon a time, Diamond Comic Distributors used to police street dates for comic book stores relatively effectively by making retailers pay for a Mystery Shopper programme to catch out stores selling comic books early. But that was very much a pre-pandemic thing. After DC Comics, then everyone else, left Diamond, the programme never returned, and the new distributors, Lunar and Penguin Random House, don't seem as much interested or invested in enforcing street dates over and above an occasionally strongly worded letter. This, and these new distributors sometimes sending comics to stores a whole week before publication date, has seen some comic book shops just surrender to the inevitable and go for it.

But even I was surprised yesterday when I was sent photographs from an anonymous source of a store selling next week's Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. DC Comics' biggest launch of the year. With blind bag variants and everything. No, I won't tell you which store or from whence it hails. It is of course possible that this store got the comics a week early and just made a very big mistake indeed. But I understand that this is not just a one-off.

Well, at least they got all their blind bag Batman #1 "blind as a bat" variants, unlike some comic book stores...

BATMAN #1 CVR N BLIND AS A BAT BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! Each Batman Blind Bag will include one foil variant cover version of Batman #1, selected at random, and drawn by the following superstar artists:

· Jorge Jiménez

· Andy Kubert

· David Aja

· Frank Quitely

· Gabriele Dell'Otto

· J. Scott Campbell

· Jim Lee

· Julian Totino Tedesco

· Marc Silvestri

· Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (front cover only)

· Jim Lee (Alternate Foil Version) 1:500

· Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version) 1:1000

Alternate foil versions of Jim Lee's and Jorge Jiménez's covers will be randomly inserted as chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively. $9.99 9/3/2025

