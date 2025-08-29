Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: blind bag, Whatnot

Batman #1 Blind Bags Opened Live On WhatNot

Article Summary Batman #1 blind bag foil variants are being opened live on WhatNot ahead of their official release.

Retailers are showcasing the new Batman relaunch by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez online.

Each blind bag contains a random foil cover from superstar artists, with rare chase variants included.

Chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants by Jim Lee and Jorge Jimenez are highly sought after by collectors.

Well, it became quite a thing for the Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 blind bag edition, retailers opening copies live on streaming sales platform WhatNot the week before sale. And even though everyone pretty knows what's in the Batman #1 Blind As A Bad blind bag issues, with some stores openly selling copies of the Batman relaunch by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez a week ahead of street date, so some have been doing the same online, such as SJ Collectibles…

So even though you know what the covers will be, foil versions of the existing variant covers, you do get to see them glittering in the store's strip lighting.

Here's a better look at some of them being sold on eBay by Covojo Collectibles.

Let me know if you see any more copies in the wild. Especially those 1:500 or 1:1000 variants…

BATMAN #1 CVR N BLIND AS A BAT BLIND BAG VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! Each Batman Blind Bag will include one foil variant cover version of Batman #1, selected at random, and drawn by the following superstar artists:

· Jorge Jiménez

· Andy Kubert

· David Aja

· Frank Quitely

· Gabriele Dell'Otto

· J. Scott Campbell

· Jim Lee

· Julian Totino Tedesco

· Marc Silvestri

· Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (front cover only)

· Jim Lee (Alternate Foil Version) 1:500

· Jorge Jiménez (Alternate Foil Version) 1:1000

Alternate foil versions of Jim Lee's and Jorge Jiménez's covers will be randomly inserted as chase 1:500 and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively. $9.99 9/3/2025

