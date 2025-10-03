Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: Batman Deadpool, crossover, deadpool

10 DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool Exclusive Covers Looking For Retailers

Ten DC/Marvel Batman/Deadpool exclusive covers looking ror retailers to be exclusive to...

Article Summary DC/Marvel launches Batman/Deadpool #1 with exclusive retailer variant cover opportunities in November.

Ten premium covers feature top artists and unique DC/Marvel hero mashups, including Batman and Deadpool.

Each cover has retailer eligibility requirements, with some ultra-limited to one store per design.

Main story by Grant Morrison, bonus tales team up icons like Constantine/Doctor Strange and Harley/Hulk.

DC has told comic book retailer about it upcoming Retailer Exclusive variant cover programme for Batman/Deadpool #1, out in November, and how they are limiting it, on a first-come, first-served basis. The first five covers are limited to one retailer for each. Qualifying stores must be eligible for variant programs with Lunar Distribution and be in good standing with Lunar Distribution, or Diamond UK or Universal Distribution for at least six months.

Simon Bisley – Lobo/Wolverine

Brian Bolland – Joker/Deadpool

Clay Mann – Batman/Wolverine

Dan Panosian – Catwoman/Elektra

Julian Totino Tedesco – Power Girl/She-Hulk

The second five covers can be shared by three retailers each and will feature a templated back cover with all three store logos Retailers must again be eligible and in good standing with Lunar Distribution or Diamond UK or Universal Distribution for at least six months.

Derrick Chew – Katana/Psylocke

Leirix – Black Canary/Black Widow

Guillem March – Harley Quinn/Joker

Dustin Nguyen – Batman/Daredevil

Ben Oliver – Catwoman/Magik

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA)

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/19/2025

"What happens when the World's Greatest Detective meets the Merc with a Mouth? Reality folds in on itself. Archetypes collide. Darkseid is. And, somewhere between Apokolips and Earth-TRN666, a sentient street named Danny hums show tunes about a crusading cape! "But DC's Batman/Deadpool #1 isn't just a comic book crossover between iconic publishers, it's a metaphysical car crash between two storytelling philosophies. One character broods in the shadows of trauma and justice. The other cartwheels through chaos, breaking the fourth wall and occasionally the laws of physics. Together, they're forced to confront a threat that doesn't just endanger their worlds—it questions their very existence as fictional constructs. "With a main story by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, Batman/Deadpool #1 launches a reality-bending saga that's equal parts cosmic horror, slapstick noir, and metafictional therapy session. It's the kind of comic book that knows it's a comic book, revels in being a comic book, weaponizes its comic bookiness—and dares you to keep reading anyway! And yes, there will be owls. There will be blades. There will be blood. There will be a giant typewriter!"

And in the back…

Doctor Strange/John Constantine: Comic legends collide as Scott Snyder , James Tynion IV , and Joshua Williamson join forces with Hayden Sherman to conjure a spellbinding Constantine meets Doctor Strange saga.

Comic legends collide as , , and join forces with to conjure a spellbinding Constantine meets Doctor Strange saga. Nightwing/Laura Kinney Wolverine : Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo deliver a kinetic, emotionally-charged encounter between Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Wolverine (Laura Kinney), where acrobatics meet adamantium in a story that cuts deep.

: and deliver a kinetic, emotionally-charged encounter between Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Wolverine (Laura Kinney), where acrobatics meet adamantium in a story that cuts deep. Harley Quinn Vs Incredible Hulk : Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner unleash chaos and charisma in a riotous Harley Quinn vs. Hulk showdown.

: and unleash chaos and charisma in a riotous Harley Quinn vs. Hulk showdown. Static Vs Ms Marvel: G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan electrify the page with a high-voltage tale starring Static and Ms. Marvel.

As well as more and more variant covers with new teamups.

Dan Mora – Batman/Deadpool wraparound

Lee Bermejo – The Joker/Doctor Doom

Mark Brooks – Zatanna/Scarlet Witch

Jim Cheung, Jay David Ramos – Wonder Woman/Captain America

Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin – Batman/The Punisher

Jenny Frison – Wonder Woman/Storm

Andy Kubert, Alejandro Sánchez – Damian Wayne/Gambit

Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair – Batman/Wolverine

Alexander Lozano – Wonder Woman/Ms. Marvel

Sean Murphy, Simon Gough – Lobo/Deadpool

Sozomaika – Catwoman/Emma Frost

Jae Lee and June Chung – Big Barda/Savage Land Rogue

Frank Quitely – Batman/Deadpool

Bill Sienkiewicz – Batman/Deadpool –Incredible Hulk #340

Ryan Sook – Batman/Deadpool – Crisis On Infinite Earths #7

And Amanda Conner too…

