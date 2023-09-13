Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, dawn of dc, Tom King, wonder woman

The First Five Pages Of Tom King & Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman #1

Here are the first five pages of Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere including the inciting incident that kicks everything off.

Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran a bevvy of rumours and teasers, descending into spoilers, for the new Wonder Woman series by Tom King and Daniel Sampere. We ran the first two pages, a bunch of unlettered pages and teases from Wonder Woman #800 by the pair. Well, here are the first five pages, lettered. Including the inciting incident that kicks the new Wonder Woman off.

As we said previously, "Wonder Woman #1 takes place in modern-day America, where there are Amazons living among us. It is not just Diana who lives amongst the world of men; since her first journey before World War II, many other Amazons have also followed her example. Some have emigrated, some have married, and some have work visas. They are hard-working immigrants among us."

"And then there is a death. There are a series of deaths. A mistreated Amazon kills someone harassing her. And then eighteen other men in the pool hall around her. Just the men."

"There is a visceral public and government reaction to this. All Amazons begin to receive prejudiced reactions to their presence, both from individuals, the media, and government figures. The Amazons having an "anti-male agenda" is highlighted."

You can read the rest of what we said over here. And you might be able to see why Bleeding Cool previously called this the Dark Knight Returns of Wonder Woman…

WONDER WOMAN #1 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE AMAZON WARRIOR IS NOW A WANTED OUTLAW! A NEW ERA FOR THE AMAZON WARRIOR BEGINS, FROM THE SUPERSTAR TEAM OF TOM KING AND DANIEL SAMPERE! After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023

WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King, Josie Campbell (A) Daniel Sampere, Vasco Georgiev (CA) Daniel Sampere

AN ARMY OF ONE! Now a wanted fugitive, Wonder Woman readies herself for battle against Commander Steel and his soldiers, her former love Steve Trevor being one of them! What could this face-off mean for her position in the world of heroes? Will it further her quest for the truth about the rogue Amazon or end in bloodshed? Find out as this demigoddess takes on an entire army! Plus, the prelude to Amazons Attack! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #1 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

AMAZON WARRIORS FIGHT FOR A WORLD THAT'S MADE THEM OUTLAWS! After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue! Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of SHAZAM!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/24/2023

WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre. Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

AMAZONS ATTACK #2 CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Josie Campbell (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Clayton Henry

As rumors of the Amazons' true nature spread far and wide, our heroes take Manhattan! Turns out the Big Apple isn't the only apple to worry about as fruits from the Goddess of Discord enter the scene and poison the minds of men. Will our ragtag group of Amazons ever be able to find shelter from the cruel world that prays for their downfall? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

