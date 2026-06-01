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The Office: Robinson and Kemper on What Darryl & Erin Are Up To Today

The Office stars Craig Robinson and Ellie Kemper share what they think their characters, Darryl Philbin and Erin Hannon, are up to these days.

Article Summary The Office stars Craig Robinson and Ellie Kemper reveal where they think Darryl Philbin and Erin Hannon are in 2026.

Robinson imagines Darryl thriving after Athlead, now a successful sports agent with major clients and bigger ambitions.

Kemper hopes Erin found love and a hospitality career, still using her warm personality to make people happy every day.

The Office cast reunion chat also nods to The Paper, where Oscar Martinez returns in the franchise’s new spinoff series.

When it comes to the legacies of beloved characters, there isn't a shortage of The Office fans wondering what could be going on with them in 2026, with the NBC series ending 13 years ago. At the very least, we find out what's been going on with Oscar Nuñez's Oscar Martinez, who found himself working at a different paper company than the Scranton, PA-based Dunder Mifflin Paper Company of the NBC mockumentary series, but still in sales, contributing editorially to the Toledo Truth Teller as a staff writer in the Peacock spinoff The Paper in The Office's first US spin-off. Two The Office alums, Craig Robinson and Ellie Kemper, see the trajectory of their respective characters a bit differently, hypothetically, as they spoke with PEOPLE at an AT&T Business Small Business Appreciation event.

The Office: Craig Robinson and Ellie Kemper on What Darryl Philbin and Erin Hannon Might Be Up to These Days

Keeping in mind these scenarios aren't canon, as perhaps The Paper creators Greg Daniels (who also created The Office) and Michael Koman might find something for The Office alum to do, Robinson said his former warehouse employee, Darryl Philbin, could continue his ambition in sports after joining Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) in leaving Dunder Mifflin for Jim's company, Athlead. "I think Darryl is very successful. He made some amazing connections, and now he's an agent to several high-profile sports figures. So we're going to need a lot of him. We've got about three or four."

Kemper, who played Dunder Mifflin receptionist Erin Hannon in season five, sees herself doing, "Yeah, I would hope that she has found a partner. And I also, I have a feeling she would be working, I think, I'm not sure if she would still be working in reception, but hopefully a job in hospitality. I do think that she tries to make people happy, whatever way that takes." Erin was last with Pete Miller (Jake Lacy) in season nine after her on-and-off relationship with Andy Bernard (Ed Helms).

The duo joined other The Office alums like Angela Kinsey (Angela), Creed Barton (Creed), and Nuñez at the event. AT&T previously recruited series alum Rainn Wilson, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, and Kate Flannery in ads and promotions. For more on Robinson, Kemper, and others speaking on their series legacy and being part of a community, check out the entire interview.

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