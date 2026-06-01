Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: How to Rob a Bank

How To Rob A Bank: First Poster Released, Trailer To Debut Tomorrow

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first poster for How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch, with the trailer set to debut tomorrow.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first How to Rob a Bank poster, with the movie’s first trailer arriving tomorrow.

David Leitch’s upcoming heist thriller already teased early footage at CinemaCon, hinting at a slick, high-energy ride.

How to Rob a Bank looks poised to blend action, chaos, and a modern social media angle into a crowd-pleasing caper.

The first trailer should offer a clearer look at How to Rob a Bank before its theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

Sometimes, you can tell from the first frame of a movie that it's either going to be a giant hot mess or the kind of fun that makes you fist pump into the air in the middle of the theater. Sometimes, it's a combination of both. David Leitch seems to specialize in these movies: for every one that works, he has another that has moments when it comes together, and others where it's just a bunch of cool-looking scenes that never cohere into a coherent whole. We got to see some early footage for How to Rob a Bank during the late-night Amazon MGM Studios CinemaCon presentation, and what they showed off looked like it has the potential to be a lot of fun.

The first poster arrived online today, and it's not bad looking. It actually reminds me a lot more of something we might see in a video game than in a movie, but considering how prevalent streaming is in this film's plot, that tracks. The first trailer is set to debut tomorrow, so we'll see what the public reaction is.

How to Rob a Bank: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Bank robbers are posting their heists on social media, causing police to chase them.

How to Rob a Bank is directed by David Leitch, written by Mark Bianculli, and stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly. It will be released on September 4, 2026.

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