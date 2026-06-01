Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged:

How To Rob A Bank: First Poster Released, Trailer To Debut Tomorrow

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first poster for How to Rob a Bank, directed by David Leitch, with the trailer set to debut tomorrow.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first How to Rob a Bank poster, with the movie’s first trailer arriving tomorrow.
  • David Leitch’s upcoming heist thriller already teased early footage at CinemaCon, hinting at a slick, high-energy ride.
  • How to Rob a Bank looks poised to blend action, chaos, and a modern social media angle into a crowd-pleasing caper.
  • The first trailer should offer a clearer look at How to Rob a Bank before its theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

Sometimes, you can tell from the first frame of a movie that it's either going to be a giant hot mess or the kind of fun that makes you fist pump into the air in the middle of the theater. Sometimes, it's a combination of both. David Leitch seems to specialize in these movies: for every one that works, he has another that has moments when it comes together, and others where it's just a bunch of cool-looking scenes that never cohere into a coherent whole. We got to see some early footage for How to Rob a Bank during the late-night Amazon MGM Studios CinemaCon presentation, and what they showed off looked like it has the potential to be a lot of fun.

Poster for <em>How to Rob a Bank</em> showing masked, armed figures sprinting from a getaway vehicle, with a neon green title and cast names above.
Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios © 2026 Amazon MGM Studios Content Services LLC

The first poster arrived online today, and it's not bad looking. It actually reminds me a lot more of something we might see in a video game than in a movie, but considering how prevalent streaming is in this film's plot, that tracks. The first trailer is set to debut tomorrow, so we'll see what the public reaction is.

How to Rob a Bank: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Bank robbers are posting their heists on social media, causing police to chase them.

How to Rob a Bank is directed by David Leitch, written by Mark Bianculli, and stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly. It will be released on September 4, 2026.

David Leitch and Pete Davidson speak onstage at CinemaCon 2026 in front of a colorful poster for How To Rob A Bank.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 15: (L-R) David Leitch and Pete Davidson speak during CinemaCon 2026 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 15, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon) 2026 Getty Images

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Kaitlyn BoothAbout Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. Film critic and pop culture writer since 2013. Ace. Leftist. Nerd. Feminist. Writer. Replicant Translator. Cinephillic Virtue Signaler. She/Her. UFCA/GALECA Member. 🍅 Approved. Follow her Threads, Instagram, and Twitter @katiesmovies.
twitterinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.