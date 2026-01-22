Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: christos gage, civil war, Mark Millar, steve mcniven

20 Years On, Marvel Launches A New Sequel To Its Civil War In May 2026

Twenty years on, Marvel launches a brand new sequel to its Civil War, in May 2026 with Christos Gage and Edgar Salazar

Article Summary Marvel celebrates 20 years of Civil War with a new sequel series, Civil War: Unmasked, launching May 2026.

Civil War: Unmasked explores untold stories set during and around the original 2006 Marvel Civil War event.

Writer Christos Gage and artist Edgar Salazar lead the creative team, with covers by Steve McNiven and Geoff Shaw.

The series promises new twists involving Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, and ties to Days of Future Past.

Marvel Comics is to launch a new Civil War: Unmasked series for the 20th anniversary of Steve McNiven and Mark Millar's Civil War, written by Christos Gage and drawn by Edgar Salazar, with new stories set during the original 2006 event. Maybe new civil war stories in America might chime with the times. Mark Millar may not be returning to Marvel Comics any time soon, but as well as covers from McNiven, the book will be coloured by the original Civil War colourist Morry Hollowell.

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #1

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Colors by MORRY HOLLOWELL

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by STEVE McNIVEN

On Sale 5/6

The original CIVIL WAR went on to become one of Marvel's best-selling collections and the inspiration behind sequels, films, video games, and more. CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED celebrates its legacy by recapturing the exciting spirit of the era and shedding light on its most historic developments, from Iron Man and Captain America's morally complex feud to Spider-Man's shocking unmasking. An anniversary series two decades in the making, the sagas will be packed with twists and surprises, including ones that will impact present-day storytelling. "Set before, during and after the events of CIVIL WAR, each issue of CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED spotlights unseen stories of some of the era's key players: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Goliath, Tigra, and Captain America. It begins with an urgent mission from Bishop that takes Tony Stark into the DAYS OF FUTURE PAST timeline, where the revelation of the apocalyptic future changes everything Tony thought he knew about the consequences of the Superhuman Registration Act.

Christos Gage explained, "In 2006, I was a rookie comic book writer when a short delay in the production of the epic CIVIL WAR event limited series led to me being offered the one-shot IRON MAN/CAPTAIN AMERICA: CASUALTIES OF WAR. It was my first really high-profile project at Marvel, a big hit, and 20 years later, they still haven't managed to get rid of me! So it's a thrill and an honor to revisit that troubled time with CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED, in which I have the privilege of joining with brilliant artist Edgar Salazar and trend-setting original CIVIL WAR colorist Morry Hollowell to reveal never-before-told stories from that milestone event!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!