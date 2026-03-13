Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mars Attracts, Outlier Games

Mars Attracts Releases New Update While in Early Access

Mars Attracts receives its first big update since the holidays, giving players some St,. Patrick's Day content with some upgrades

Article Summary Mars Attracts unveils a major Early Access update with new St. Patrick's Day-themed content for players

Players get improved missions and unlockable rewards, adding depth to the park management experience

Build a Martian amusement park by abducting humans from history for your exotic alien exhibits

Customize enclosures, study human behavior, and manage your Mars-based sci-fi theme park empire

Indie game developer and publisher Outlier Games dropped a new update for Mars Attracts while the game is currently in Early Access. The short version of this is the game will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with an all-new themed decor set centered on the Irish celebration. Players will also see a vast improvement to the game as part of the update, as they have improved missions and unlockable rewards, giving the game some added depth to thbe sci-fi themed park management sim based on the iconic '90s film. You can see more in the trailer above as the update is now live.

Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts is a theme park management game set on Mars. Play as the devious Martians from the cult-classic universe of Mars Attacks and build your amusement park empire, abducting humans from across history to display in customizable enclosures for the entertainment of curious Martian guests. Study humanity in their natural habitat, or subject them to whatever twisted experiments you can imagine! Take on the role of a Martian CEO and confront the challenge of theme park management — craft the perfect red planet tourist attraction, complete with human enclosures, death-defying rides, and a carefully selected range of amenities. You won't last long if you can't turn a profit.

Humans come in all shapes, sizes, and bounciness. Employ advanced Martian technology to procure humans from across history – from Ancient Rome to the Wild West – and build the perfect habitat to ensure they have no idea they ever left. Humans may all look the same, but new research suggests that each one has their own unique personality. Tailor enclosures to appeal to each human's preferences, or find yourself dealing with an enraged human terrorizing your beautiful park. For centuries, Martian explorers have scoured the galaxy for signs of intelligent life. So far, no luck. Nevertheless, there is much to be learned by studying human behavior. Maximize their happiness to enlighten your guests on the mysteries of these strange, enclosed-brained creatures, or push your captives to the limit and see what breaks. For science, of course.

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