$30,000 Creators for Creators Grant Open for 5th Year of Submissions

Creators for Creators has just announced that its $30,000 grant in support of creator-owned comic book work has returned for 2021, and that submissions are open on their website as of today. Applications will be accepted between December 2021 and March 31, 2022. Creators for Creators is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization intended to encourage, support, and promote original works through grants and education. According to the organization's submission info, "Each applicant must be eighteen years old or older, and the work cannot have been submitted to a publishing company or similar entity within the past year. The grant is international, so there are no geographic restrictions on applicants. Applicants must have never had solo work published by a third-party publisher. Self-published work is acceptable, as is participation in anthologies, but any non-anthology industry publication is unacceptable." On Twitter, the organization notes that this is the fifth and final year of the grant, which was founded by Charlie Adlard, Jordie Bellaire, David Brothers, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Nick Dragotta, Leila del Duca, Matt Fraction, Kieron Gillen, Jonathan Hickman, Joe Keatinge, Robert Kirkman, Jamie McKelvie, Rick Remender, Declan Shalvey, Fiona Staples, Eric Stephenson, C. Spike Trotman, and Brian K. Vaughan.

Comic books are one of the most vibrant art forms in the world, and it is important that creators both know their worth and have the freedom to create.

The goal of the grant is to help pave the way for the next generation of comics creators by supporting their work financially and through mentorship, as well as providing opportunities for their creations to reach a wide audience. We plan to give $30,000 to a single cartoonist or writer/artist duo in order to support the creation of a new and original work of a length between sixty-four and one hundred pages over the course of a single year. The recipient will be selected by committee according to rigorous criteria.

In addition to the monetary support, the recipient of the grant will have access to mentorship from the experienced creators involved with Creators for Creators. Mentorship will cover almost every aspect of the comic-creating experience. The goal is to give the recipient a firm foundation in the creative, business, legal, and financial areas of the comics business.

The recipient has total control over how and where they choose to publish their work once it is completed, whether they choose to submit it to a creator-owned publisher or release it themselves in any format. Iron Circus Comics and Image Comics have both pledged to support the recipient by publishing their work, if the recipient so chooses. No matter their choice, the recipient retains all rights to their work.

Applicants for the grant must be at least eighteen years old. Submission guidelines and applications are available on our Submissions page.