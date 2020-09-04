4 Kids Walk Into A Bank Jump Up To $200 on eBay After Movie News

Yesterday it was announced that Picturestart had won a multi-studio bidding war for movie adaptation rights to 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, the coming-of-age heist comic book by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss. The adaptation will be written by Matthew Robinson (Live Die Repeat And Repeat, Dora And The City Of Gold) rather than original plans for Rosenberg to write it himself…
In other me news, I've been hired to write the screenplay for the upcoming 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK movie! This is equal parts exciting and terrifying! Now I gotta go read the book I guess. I'm pretty sure I know what happens though. pic.twitter.com/LghZx10I8m
— Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) May 14, 2019
Picturestart is developing, producing, and co-financing the feature project, with Jessica Switch and Royce Reeves Darby overseeing for the studio. Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss will co-produce, with Black Mask's Matt Pizzolo producing. And it seems to have had an effect on eBay already. There were sporadic 4 Kids sales in recent months, but yesterday sales went beserk.
Here are some sale examples after the news broke…
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 – $20
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 signed by Rosenberg – $25
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank Retailer Preview CGC 9.8 – $200
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Signed by Rosenberg and Boss CGC 9.8 – $79
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Larry's Comics Red Edition CGC 9.8 – $60
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 BlindBox Edition CGC 9.8 – $55
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Third Eye Variant, signed by Rosenberg and Boss – $27
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Windy City Edition signed by Rosenberg CGC 9.8 $66
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Southern Fried Comics Edition – $12
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Southern Fried Comics Edition CCG 9.8 – $65
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank Snatch Variant – $14
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Silver Lining Comics Variant – $12
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Ssalesfish Variant – $11
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 Ghost Variant – $11
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 2nd Printing – $10
- 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank #1 3rd Printing – $8
After the death of her mother, Paige's father has stepped up and become a more responsible parent. So when a group of criminals show up at their door demanding that Paige's father join them for one last job, she's faced with a decision: let her newly reformed father dip back into his criminal ways, or enlist her three 12-year-old best friends to do the job first. 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK is a darkly comedic tale steeped in 90s nostalgia about four burgeoning child criminals and their elaborate plans.