4 Kids Walk Into A Bank Jump Up To $200 on eBay After Movie News

Yesterday it was announced that Picturestart had won a multi-studio bidding war for movie adaptation rights to 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank, the coming-of-age heist comic book by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss. The adaptation will be written by Matthew Robinson (Live Die Repeat And Repeat, Dora And The City Of Gold) rather than original plans for Rosenberg to write it himself…

Picturestart is developing, producing, and co-financing the feature project, with Jessica Switch and Royce Reeves Darby overseeing for the studio. Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss will co-produce, with Black Mask's Matt Pizzolo producing. And it seems to have had an effect on eBay already. There were sporadic 4 Kids sales in recent months, but yesterday sales went beserk.

Here are some sale examples after the news broke…

After the death of her mother, Paige's father has stepped up and become a more responsible parent. So when a group of criminals show up at their door demanding that Paige's father join them for one last job, she's faced with a decision: let her newly reformed father dip back into his criminal ways, or enlist her three 12-year-old best friends to do the job first. 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK is a darkly comedic tale steeped in 90s nostalgia about four burgeoning child criminals and their elaborate plans.

