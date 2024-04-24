Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Dominion, fall of x, krakoa, orchis

Forget About Orchis, What About All The Dominions? (X-Men Spoilers)

Courtesy of Wolverine #48, X-Men Forever #2, Rise Of The Powers Of X #4, and X-Men Unlimited Infinity #136.

It almost feels like I learnt to sight-read the X-Men Krakoan language for nothing now. This says "Life Fire" by the way. More of that in a minute.

This week sees the publication of Wolverine #48, X-Men Forever #2, Rise Of The Powers Of X #4, and X-Men Unlimited Infinity #136. And, as Orchis becomes less of a threat, with even their Stark Sentinels becoming a joke, what the AI side of them is summoning is becoming more of one.

So Professor Xavier betraying the X-Men to Orchis…

Is probably less of an issue right now.

So we have multiple Mother Righteous, one with Xavier and one with the X-Men. But Xavier's plans for his version of her may not be entirely what she is expecting. After she has done what he needed her to.

Let everyone know who is dead and who is not. So the X-Men in the White Hot Room with the Five can do the necessary. And Xavier can use her as a conduit to communicate.

And they do indeed do what they are asked.

But it's not just her.

It's him as well.

And there is Enigma, the Dominion godlike entity created by a parallel version of Nathaniel Essex, the original Mr Sinister, who has now escaped the Causation event horizon and cannot be Back To The Future's out of existence any more.

Not that everyone in every book is happy with this sense of affairs.

Not the only threat going down, the Externals are still using surviving Krakoan mutants as fuel for their own comparatively smaller ascension to a higher plane.

Because there is also a sacrifice being made.

And in one book, Exodus fights for the island of Krakoa…

In another he realises that Krakoa was just the people he met along the way. Though Krakoa looks like it may become a new staging post for the final battle. Appropriately, of course.

So in Wolverine, the remnants of X-Force also gather there.

And Mister Sinister is looking to bring the X-Men all home.

And so as Apocalypse stomps across some new growth in Krakoa's fields…

These purple headed eggs, or tulips, depending on the respective X-artist in question.

And even Sabretooth finding his own way in…

The X-Men make the jump. Back to Krakoa. Back to Orchis. Back to Sentinels, AI and Dominion.

Because, elsewhere a sacrifice is being prepared. As the returned Rachel meets her time-and-genetics-crossed mother.

In another book taking the long march, with the same muttered breaths.

And the fire is lit. From one X-Men comic book…

… and catching fire to another…

… and the Phoenix rises, but it is different this time.

Because a certain Dominion reached out.

And all the other Dominions replied.

Phoenix versus every Dominion in the galaxy, for the future of humanity and mutatntity, and against the AI that all these Dominions eventually become? What else can the mutangts bring to the table?

What could Wolverine possibly use to take on the might of the many Dominion?

You've got to admire his confidence, right?

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #4

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240675

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) R. B. Silva

WHO IS TRAITOR X?

In the aftermath of the greatest betrayal in X-Men history, the Quiet Council in exile must act. They have a plan. Can anyone, or anything, survive the experience? As the Krakoan Age barrels toward its conclusion, the two series that are one converge on an act that will live in infamy!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: $4.99 WOLVERINE #48

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240712

(W) Victor Lavalle, Ben Percy (A) Cory Smith (CA) Leinil Yu

CREED VS. CREED! – SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 8!

It's a family affair as GRAYDON CREED, the maligned son of VICTOR CREED, A.K.A. SABRETOOTH, brings the fight to his father. The winner gets WOLVERINE – or…what's left of him…!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-MEN FOREVER #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240691

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Mark Brooks

IMMORTAL MEANS FOREVER!

The fight for Krakoa's future begins here! Since RISE OF THE POWERS OF X began, there have been a few mysteries unrevealed! Now writer Kieron Gillen fills in the gap of what happened between the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN and the beginning of the end of the Krakoan Age!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #136

Published: April 22, 2024

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe

Penciler: Phillip Sevy

Dani Moonstar leads her mutant resistance to storm Nova Roma and free the remaining mutant captives! But Selene and her Externals aren't giving up the means to their ascension without a fight. Gear up, true Believers—it's going to be an knock-down, knuckle-busting brawl – and only one side will be left standing!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!