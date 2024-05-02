Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Blood Hunt, fcbd, free comic book day

Free Comic Book Day Twists Marvel's Blood Hunt On Its Head (Spoilers)

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, the 4th of May, as comic publishers set out their wares. Including Marvel Comics and their Blood Hunt.

This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, the 4th of May, and sees comic book publishers set out their wares. Including Marvel Comics and their Blood Hunt event which kicked off this Wednesday. With a new team to fight the Avengers and a new mission for Blade. But how will Marvel pitch that to Free Comic Book Day attendees?

A jolly quippy fight with Spider-Man? This would be your standard Spider-man battle, it it wasn't that Doctor Dark gets his powers from the dark dimension known as Darkforce. And he's not alone in that.

And as we saw on Wednesday, The Structure is using Darkforce powered folk as conduits to blocking out the sun.

A bit like that. And it is happening everywhere, The Fantastic Four are affected even in the desert, well away from other Darkforce users.

MIster Fantastic guesses wrong. The Invisible Woman deduces correctly. Does her own power of invisibility help her measure such?

Possibly. Blind superhero Daredevil experiences the Darkforced world in his own specific fashion.

And as the vampires come out, so does Brielle Brooks, Bloodline, daughter of Blade. But here's the thing, as those who made it to the final page of Blood Hunt #1 know.

Her dad, Blade, is now the bad guy, in charge of the Structure, creating the Blood Hunt, potentially from drinking the blood of Dracula. In that case who will Bloodline find to go up against Blade and save the world from the Blood Hunt?

Dracula and Bloodline teaming up against Blade? Will the other superheroes trust her, those who haven't been turned into vampires already?

FCBD 2024 BLOOD HUNT X-MEN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (NET)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230008

(W) Jed MacKay, Gail Simone (A) Sara Pichelli, David Marquez (CA) Kael Ngu

Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers – Blood Hunt! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

