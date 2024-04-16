Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, x-men

These Two Characters From X-Men: From The Ashes Are Not Who We Thought

X-Men: From The Ashes spoilers ahead! When looking at the X-Men: From The Ashes trailer, set in the X-Mansion, we thought we saw Professor X.

X-Men: From The Ashes spoilers ahead! When looking at the X-Men: From The Ashes trailer, set in the X-Mansion, we thought we saw Professor X, not back in the wheelchair, but also not walking unaided.

And with him? That looked like Persephone. Mutant leader of Soteira, introduced in Hunt For Wolverine, with the power to revive the dead in either a fully-revived form or in zombie form, who she can control.

But we were wrong. so very, very wrong. And we know know a little more. This is not the Professor or Persephone.

The woman is Doctor Corina Ellis and the man is "Scurvy" Phillip. No, me neither. Brand new characters it seems, though Phillip does have limited telepathic powers of sorts. Phillip Moreau son of the Genegineer? Philip Summers, grandfather to Cyclops? Phil Sheldon of Marvels?

Doesn't look like it, these appear to be brand new characters, running a militarised and captures X-Men Mansion, turned prison, with someone who might be Hope Summers (but with all the X-redheads who knows?) as well as the unidentiied Inmate X under the most maximum security of all. But if you can identify these two better than me, get in touch!

As for the another aspect of that trailer, this is indeed a secret symbol from mutant to mutant, a secret sign of solidarity, and also a request for help.

Call it the twilight bark from 101 Dalmatians if you wish. Of course it has greater parallels, especially in a diner, of the likes of the Green Book. One made by Jubillee…

…and then echoed by the diner employee. From The Ashes is coming…

X-MEN

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Ryan Stegman

On Sale 7/10

Krakoa is no more… but the X-Men fight on! From their new base in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance! Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper (formerly Oya), Magik and Juggernaut as they assemble against new forces, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Mutant business is their business. UNCANNY X-MEN

Written by Gail Simone

Art by David Marquez

On Sale 8/7

Outlaw heroes once again, the X-Men embark on a new mission! Making themselves at home in the Big Easy, the X-Men protect a world that hates and fears them! Join Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jubilee, and Wolverine on explosive super hero adventures. Uncanny as ever, the X-Men are back to saving the day mutant-style! "I think X-Fans are special in that we identify with having something different about us…and you're going to feel that in this book, and what it means to have that thing about you that's different, or exceptional. We go deep into the emotional part of that," Simone told the crowd. "David Marquez is the perfect artist for this book," she continued. "He does amazing action, amazing character work, and he's really excited about getting into the characters appearing in this book. I knew from the very first panel that this book was going to be super exciting and gorgeous. He just knows how to knock it out of the park!" EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Carmen Carnero

On Sale 9/4

Mutantkind's two greatest teachers mold the next generation of X-Men! Kate Pryde has returned home to Chicago following the war with Orchis. Having stepped away from the world of mutantdom, she is nevertheless called back into action as she crosses paths with a trio of new young mutants, Bronze, Axo, and Melee, who clearly need training and guidance. Unfortunately for Kate, Emma Frost thinks so as well! "Longtime fans of Kitty Pryde can count on the kinds of adventures you expect from her as a classic favorite, while I hope new and old readers alike will get to love this all-new team of young mutants," Ewing shared. "Kitty, the one-time kid sister figure of the X-Men, has to reckon with her own memories—good and bad—of being a child of Xavier as she navigates a role as leader and mentor for a new generation of mutants who are trying to make their way in a time of crisis." "I always try to strike a chord between appealing to veteran comics fans and new readers, but since so many people fell in love with the X-Men as teens and this book is about a team of young folks, that feels especially important to me here," she continued. "I hope that for some 13- or 14-year-old readers, this might be the first comic book they pick up. "Working on this series has been a ton of fun already, as Carmen Carnero's art is bringing so much dynamism to these pages and the entire X-team of writers is in a flurry sharing scripts and feedback and ideas," she added. X-FORCE #1

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by MARCUS TO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

On Sale 7/31

This time, this iconic comic book super squad will be built from the ground up by the mutant inventor—Forge! Accessing an omega-level degree of his unique and complex mutant power to build anything, Forge will bear witness to everything broken in the world. Luckily, he knows exactly who he'll need to repair it: Rachel Summers, Betsy Braddock, Sage, Surge, and Tank. To save nothing short of existence itself, they'll jump sword, gun, and fist first into deadly uncertainty, and the only thing getting in their way will be the secrets they keep! A new path forged! The world is fractured. Forge uses his powers to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-Force! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! Plus, as Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he'll recruit specialists for each target. It's a revolving door of Marvel guest stars and first up: that regenerating degenerate, Deadpool!" NYX #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 7/24

Like the 2000s groundbreaking original series, NYX won't shy away from reflecting the harsh realities of life as a mix of iconic and fan-favorite mutants reenter a world filled with bigotry, mistrust, and misinformation. Free from the X-Men's guidance and Krakoa's protection, they'll shut out the noise and overcome the hate by doing what they do best—EVOLVING. But if you can count on anything, it's that mutants are never all in agreement, and some are having a really hard time letting Krakoa go… This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is Ms. Marvel embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is Anole trying to keep his head above water. This is Wolverine in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is Prodigy writing history as it happens – and Sophie Cuckoo finding her own way. The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. THIS IS NYX! PHOENIX #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

On Sale 7/17

During the final moments of Krakoa, currently being told in Rise of the Powers of X and X-Men Forever, Jean Grey finds herself at the epicenter of creation and rebirth known as the White Hot Room. What shocking metamorphosis occurs that leads to her adopting a new costume and taking to the stars as the PHOENIX? And with her deadly reputation preceding her, will the galaxy kneel or cower before her greatness? She is Jean Grey. She is Phoenix. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from Nova brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

