How Vampires Beat Avengers In Marvel's Blood Hunt (Spoilers)

Blood Hunt #1 is finally out today and sees the Avengers go up against the Blood Coven. Who play rock, paper, scissors with each Avenger, ish.

Today's Vengeance Of Moon Knight #4 bills itself as a Blood Hunt tie-in event, but it's basically up there with recent issues of Doctor Strange and The Avengers, all also written by Jed MacKay. In that, you get an end scene where a Darkforce user in the Marvel Universe kinda explodes and causes dark chaos.

A bit like this. With Maximillian Quincy Coleridge, the former Shroud and new replacement Moon Knight for Marc Spector, getting in trouble.

But as to why and wherefore? Well, that's what you need Blood Hunt #1 out today for. As other Darkforce users get in trouble around the world.

And in doing so, block out the sun entirely.

Man, that Pepe Larraz is something else, is he not? Especially teamed with Marte Gracia, they really are the dream team of modern superhero comics, the Jim Lee and Scott Williams of the day. And so the undead come out to play.

And the vampires inherit the Earth. Well, almost all the Earth.

Not Latveria. Well, Doctor Doom has had Chernobyl, home to the Vampire Nation, on his doorstep for some time. He is down with this.

And so we get the Blood Coven, a team of superpowered vampires. Even more superpowered that is. It's a day for new Marvel superhero teams it seems. And how do the Avengers cope?

Not well, it seems. Hammer may beat vampire, but Damascene cuts Thor…

…and Vision…

Cruel can get inside Iron Man, who, if timelines were working, should probably still be stuck inside a Sentinel Buster right now… in fact, that would probably have come in handy since Blood Hunt is meant to come right after the big Avengers/Orchis Sentinel fight over in Invincible Iron Man.

Without MAgneto, it may just be solar powered, though. I am sure Tom Brevoort has a wallchart somewhere where this all makes sense.

Captain Marvel gets taken down just as easily, prone to mental devourness, and a clue as to how these super vampires are working. It is still all about eating their prey, one way or another…

And Bloodstorm One has someone new on the menu. But as Doctor Strange tries to wipe out the problem in one go…

He gets a visit from Blade, who lays out just who is behind all this and why,

The Structure. A vampire organisation built on pyramid scheme marketing and introduced in 2021 in Moon Knight, also written by Blood Hunt writer Jed MacKay, something Bleeding Cool dove into last night.

And now with their own superfolk, and a new leader. Basically, the Avon Lady with fangs… ding dong, Avampire calling…

