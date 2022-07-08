50 Cosplay Photos From London Film And Comic Con LFCC Day One

It's the end of play today for the London Film And Comic Con in London's Hammersmith Olympia. Today was a quiet day but I am told that tomorrow has sold-out capacity, and to expect crowds. Maybe I shouldn't have saved filming my From One Side Of The Show To The Other regular video until then as it will now take considerably longer. But we did get a small cosplay masquerade to end the day, with some of the cosplay on display at the show. But not the Minions, as we know, all Minoo ns have to be banned from everything these days and the Masquerade was no exception. Here's a little look at all of the acts, and I have to say I have a soft spot for the Sith cosplayers forming an Imperial Inquisition and reprising the classic Monty Python sketch. And if only the show had played the right scene from Back To The Future rather than one from Back To The Future II by mistake… but as Boris Johnson says, them's the breaks. The compere even go into the spirit of the thing and found themselves repeatedly attacked by the more violent characters being portrayed on the stage. There will be another one of these tomorrow with possibly four or five times the participants!

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays