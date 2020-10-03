A Comic Shop Has Two Bad Idea Comics' Hero Trade #1s To Give Away

Unlike most comic book stores, when Aaron Haaland of A Comic Shop in Orlando, Florida got the mystery Hero Trade #1 ashcan, not knowing it was actually by Matt Kindt and David Lapham, but really digging it, he ordered a hundred copies. He didn't get a hundred copies, but he did get a few more than other places.

He is now giving two of those copies away in his Ultimate Warehouse Win a Hero Trade Live Sale as well as giving away what he sees as the real dirt on Bad Idea Comics. From 2pm to 11pm EDT today on Facebook…

Wanna win a copy of Bad Idea's The Hero Trade? We're giving away TWO! One person who RSVPs to and shares this event page, and one person who shares the actual live video stream! Before all that, join Aaron and the A Comic Shop guys as they stream their Hero Trip to the Ultimate Warehouse in North Carolina on Friday, and go live selling comics and trades at 2pm on Saturday! We have deals on single issues, sets, trades, exclusives, and more. This is going to be a Bad Idea but the Button has demanded a show. (One person who RSVPs and shares this event page will be randomly picked to win a copy of The Hero Trade, and that winner will be announced at the start of the live show on Saturday. Then everyone who shares the live video stream has a chance at being randomly picked at the end of the show to win a second copy! Key Collector has The Hero Trade preview issue valued at $900!)

The Hero Trade #1 is a preview copy of what will be a new Bad Idea Comics series appearing in Eniac #3, by Matt Kindt and David Lapham was sent to comic book retailers two to three weeks ago, pretending to be a small press title from three nobodies, asking people to order more copies. Those that did, will be getting them, those that didn't will not. This is what stores received.

With the message:

Dear comic shop, I am sending you one copy of my first self-published comic, The Hero Trade #1, free of charge. Please don't throw it away. I'd love it if you could put it on your shelf and sell it. If you would like to order more, please email us directly at theherotrade@gmail.com and include your store name/shipping address. Copies are $3 each [shipping included). Just let us know how many you'd like to order by no later than 9/13/20. Thank you in advance for your support.

Calum Johnston (no relation) tells Bleeding Cool

It's an ashcan, 16 pages of cardstock, black & white, 8 page short story that introduces the elements of The Hero Trade story and some characters, then some pages with fake bios of the creators, etc.

And he shared some of those fake biographies… meet Fuzzy Brown and Trax. Three people who don't exist.

