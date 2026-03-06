Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Armageddon, miles morales, ultimate, Wonder Man

A First Look Inside Reborn: Ultimate Impact #1 from Marvel Comics

A First Look Inside Reborn: Ultimate Impact #1 by Chris Condon and Stefano Caselli, from Marvel Comics in April 2026

Article Summary Reborn: Ultimate Impact launches in May, spinning out of the Ultimate Universe into Marvel's 616 continuity.

Miles Morales brings mysterious Origin Boxes, devices that grant powers, into the main Marvel Universe.

New heroes and villains debut, including a reimagined Wonder Man and Hostilicus, powered by Origin Boxes.

Written by Chris Condon and drawn by Stefano Caselli, the five-issue series impacts Marvel's future events.

Reborn: Ultimate Impact is the five-issue series by Chris Condon and Stefano Caselli, launching in May and spinning out of the Ultimate Universe but set in the 616, as well as leading up to Armageddon after Ultimate Incursion ended with "Miles Morales returning home with mysterious 'Origin Boxes,' special devices used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe. Originally weaponised by the Maker to rob characters of their heroic destinies, each Origin Box holds all that's needed to grant specific power sets to whoever dares to open it—from the mighty abilities of legendary superheroes to the deadly capabilities of the world's fiercest supervillains…. The series will debut all-new characters empowered by Origin Boxes. Each character will be spotlighted on special First Appearance Variant Covers for issue one." With a new Wonder Man and Hostilicus, created somehow from Annihilus of the Negative Zone. And today, as seen on Bleeding Cool, two unlettered, uncoloured pages from issue 1, with Miles Morales: Spider-Man fighting interdimensional traveller The Spot. As well as what appears to be an Annihilus-related religious event, possibly with Knull imagery in there as well?

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Chris Condon (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY CREEES LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT A VARIANT COVER BY Stefano Caselli

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT B VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT C VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FIRST APPEARANCE VARIANT D VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON!

MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!