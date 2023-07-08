Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: bill willingham, fire and ice, frank frazetta, leonardo manco

A Look Inside Bill Willingham & Leonardo Manco's Fire And Ice For FOC

Dynamite is publishing a new comic book series based on the animated movie Fire And Ice by Frank Frazetta, Ralph Bakshi, Gerry Conway and Roy Thomas.

Dynamite is publishing a new comic book series based on the animated movie Fire And Ice by Frank Frazetta, Ralph Bakshi, Gerry Conway and Roy Thomas. Fire And Ice #1 by Bill Willingham and Leonardo Manco is out next month and is going to FOC right about… now! Which is why we get a look inside those first pages…

More than four decades ago, two iconic creators came together to bring to the silver screen an amazing new world of magic and adventure. In their classic animated film Fire and Ice, legendary artist FRANK FRAZETTA and famed director RALPH BAKSHI crafted a unique vision of beauty and danger, of good versus evil, all cast against a hypnotic backdrop of savage prehistoric splendor. Now, at long last, this timeless vision is expanding into comics with the first new story to revisit Frazetta and Bakshi's remarkable realm since 1982! Before the fire waned and the ice spread across the world…before Teegra met Larn…before everything you know about the unforgettable animated movie came to be, there were the before times – times when evil might still be blunted, times when innocence was not yet lost. In Fire and Ice #1, acclaimed comics writer BILL WILLINGHAM (Fables, Legenderry) joins forces with artist LEONARDO MANCO (Hellstorm: Prince of Lies, Blaze of Glory) – making his triumphant return to comics – and a new legend is about to be born!

FIRE AND ICE #1 CVR A SEINKIEWICZ

DYNAMITE

JUN230522

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Leonardo Manco (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

A FANTASY CLASSIC RETURNS TO LIFE WITH AN ALL-NEW PREQUEL SERIES! More than four decades ago, two iconic creators came together to bring to the silver screen an amazing new world of magic and adventure. In their classic animated film Fire and Ice, legendary artist FRANK FRAZETTA and famed director RALPH BAKSHI crafted a unique vision of beauty and danger, of good versus evil, all cast against a hypnotic backdrop of savage prehistoric splendor. Now, at long last, this timeless vision is expanding into comics with the first new story to revisit Frazetta and Bakshi's remarkable realm since 1982! Before the fire waned and the ice spread across the world…before Teegra met Larn…before everything you know about the unforgettable animated movie came to be, there were the before times – times when evil might still be blunted, times when innocence was not yet lost. In Fire and Ice #1, acclaimed comics writer BILL WILLINGHAM (Fables, Legenderry) joins forces with artist LEONARDO MANCO (Hellstorm: Prince of Lies, Blaze of Glory) – making his triumphant return to comics – and a new legend is about to be born!In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!