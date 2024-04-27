Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: gi joe, printwatch, transformers, ultimate black panther, ultimate spider-man

PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man & Black Panther, Transformers And More

Printwatch: Plenty of reprints from Marvel Comics and Image Comics, coming to comic book stores for May and June.

Article Summary May and June reprints for Marvel and Image Comics include top titles.

Exciting second and third printings of series like FERAL and LAST MERMAID.

Debut of Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi's MOON MAN and TRANSFORMERS surprises.

New reprints of Spider-Men, Ultimate Black Panther, and Darth Maul comics.

Printwatch: Plenty of reprints from Marvel Comics and Image, with the 22nd of May bringing the following:

DRAWING BLOOD #1 (OF 12) 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247447

(W) David Avallone, Kevin Eastman (A) Ben Bishop, Troy Little, Kevin Eastman

SERIES PREMIERE

The legendary** KEVIN EASTMAN**, co-creator of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and former publisher of the popular **_Heavy Metal _**magazine, returns to comic with a look into the roller coaster life of a successful comics creator. _When you create a global franchise before you turn twenty…what happens next? _ Readers will follow the jaw-dropping journey of Shane Bookman-a cartoonist whose real life has become more absurd and action-packed than any comic book story he could dream up! In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $3.99

FERAL #1 3RD PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247448

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez

SERIES PREMIERE

A NEW HORROR FROM THE CREATORS OF STRAY DOGS!

Meet Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch, three indoor cats lost in the not-so-great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak.

Without their humans to protect them, the cats rush to find their way home before they're eaten by the forest full of rabid beasts on their tails.

Don't get bit.

Don't get scratched.

Don't become…FERAL.In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $3.99

LAST MERMAID #1 3RD PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247449

(W) Derek Kirk Kim (A/CA) Derek Kirk Kim

SERIES PREMIERE

A lone mermaid roams an endless wasteland on a quest beyond reason. To press ever onward, she must survive the interminable stretches between tiny pockets of water, the roaming bands of cybernetic cannibals, and the fearsome mutant beasts. What propels her forward to take such a risk?In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: $3.99

LAST MERMAID #2 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247450

(W) Derek Kirk Kim (A/CA) Derek Kirk Kim

The mermaid plunges into a hidden water cave, narrowly escaping death. But with her mobile home-the H.A.V.C. (Hybrid Aquatic Vehicular Chamber)-all but destroyed, she may be permanently hindered from her vital mission. At least the water cave makes for an ideal home. …Or does it?In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: $3.99

MOON MAN #1 3RD PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247451

(W) Kyle Higgins, Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi (A) Marco Locati

Superstar musician SCOTT "KID CUDI" MESCUDI makes his comics debut alongside Eisner Awardco-writer KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK) and breakout artist MARCO LOCATI in the extra-length first issue of the biggest book of 2024! Ramon is ready for a quiet life. Whatever went wrong on that failed moon mission, whatever happened in the missing minutes the cameras didn't capture, all he really wants is to settle down back home. But those missing minutes hold an Earth-shattering secret-and, with all eyes turned to him, Ramon will soon find himself becoming something the world has never seen beforeIn Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $3.99

DUKE #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247453

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Jeff Spokes

CODENAME G.I. JOE CONTINUES! Conrad Hauser, aka "Duke," is on the run from the very government he trusted, investigating secrets that may be More Than Meets The Eye. Now, he's about to meet the last person any G.I. JOE fan ever expected! Are they friend, foe, or in it for themselves?In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #2 5TH PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247454

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Stefano Simeone

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance!In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: $3.99

TRANSFORMERS #4 3RD PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247455

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Gerald Parel, Frederic Pham Chuong

"DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON is full of surprises." -ComicsOnline When the Decepticons attack the Autobots at their weakest moment, an unlikely new hero joins the battle! With human and Transformer robots' lives at stake, can Optimus Prime unlock the true power behind the Matrix of Leadership to save them both?In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: $3.99

VOID RIVALS #2 7TH PTG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR247456

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes (CA) Gleb Melnikov

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe continues here! After the jaw-dropping reveal in the debut issue, everything Darak and Solila thought they knew about the Sacred Ring's never-ending war has changed. To deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet-by any means necessary.In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Then the 29th of May bringing the following:

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 2ND PTG CHAD HARDIN VAR

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 2ND PTG 25 COPY INCV MOMOKO VIR VAR

(W) Justina Ireland, Steve Foxe (A) Pete Woods

INTRODUCING STAR-SPIDER! Your neighborhood can be a few blocks long, or it can be the size of an entire space station. STAR-SPIDER slings through the stars in her Silk ship helping those in need, thwipping through alien cityscapes. Don't miss the coolest new Spider-hero to grace the comics page! Also in this issue, WEB-WEAVER RETURNS! One of the coolest new characters of the Spider-Verse is back! Kicking butt, taking names and looking good while doing it!

Rated T+In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99

DEATHSTALKER #1 (OF 3) Second Printing

(W) Slash, Tim Seeley, Steven Kostanski (A) Jim Terry (CA) Nathan Gooden

The cult-classic warrior-hero Deathstalker bursts into the comics scene from an all-star lineup of creators including Slash (Guns N' Roses) and writer-director-creature-FX-wizard Steven Kostanski (Psycho Goreman, The Void)! Deathstalker finds himself once again caught between forces larger than himself—a virgin worshiping cult, a sorcerer hell-bent on saving the world through mad science, and the pissed-off army of the Abraxeon kingdom…not to mention his ex-lover, Princess Evie. Monsters, magic, and mayhem abound…can't a guy just swing his sword anymore? Allocations may occur Retail: $4.99

And the 5th of June bringing the following:

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #2 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #2 TBD ARTIST RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Humberto Ramos (CA) Carmen Carnero

"ARACHNOBATICS" CONTINUES!

Surprising anyone who knows Peter Parker (but probably not those who know Miles Morales), the Spider-Men have been keeping up their weekly meetup at the Coffee Bean! Sadly, that hasn't given them any insight into the machinations of the Jackal!!! And what do all these mysterious interludes add up to? Rated T SRP: $3.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #3 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #3 TBD ARTIST RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

(W) Bryan Hill (A/CA) Stefano Caselli

ENTER…STORM AND KILLMONGER!

Black Panther takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a covert solo mission to deal with Ra and Khonshu directly! Wakanda's conflict with Moon Knight has escalated. Even with spies all across the continent feeding information, Wakanda is overwhelmed. Everything changes, though, when a pair of freedom fighters enter the fray: Ultimate Killmonger and Ultimate Storm!

Rated T+ SRP: $4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2 BLANK COVER 4TH PRINTING VARIANT

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2 TBD ARTIST 4TH PRINTING VARIANT

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE MOST SURPRISING SPIDER-MAN STORY OF THE 21ST CENTURY CONTINUES!

Spider-Man faces his first super villain! J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who is really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! And New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin! Rated T SRP: $4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 TBD ARTIST RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

DARTH MAUL STARS IN HIS VERY OWN HORROR BLOCKBUSTER!

A prison ship – transporting a cult known as the FINAL OCCULTATION – goes offline, and DARTH MAUL is sent by PALPATINE to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares!!! It's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable force that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy. Rated T SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!