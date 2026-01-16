Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: firestorm, Jefff Lemire, Next Level

A Look Inside Jeff Lemire & Rafael De Latorre's The Fury of Firestorm

DC Comics announced The Fury of Firestorm by Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre as part of DC's Next Level initiative, and launching on the 1st of April.

"The Nuclear Man goes Next Level with Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre! The community of Bedford, Colorado, is a sleepy small town. The people say hello to their neighbors, attend town hall meetings, and root for the local high school football team on Friday nights. But this idyllic small town is thrown upside down when the Nuclear Man arrives and starts…experimenting. Firestorm has turned buildings to sand and people to glass with no remorse and no warning. But what exactly provoked Ronnie Raymond to commit this heinous act, and can anyone contain the fury that is Firestorm? rought to you by the acclaimed team of Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash, JSA) and Rafael DeLatorre (The Penguin), this explosive new series ignites the next major chapter of DC's Next Level line."

Jeff Lemire says "The Fury of Firestorm by Gerry Conway and Pat Broderick was one of my favorite comics when I was a kid in the 1980's, so it's a huge thrill to be relaunching the title, along with artist Rafael DeLatorre, and colorist Marcelo Maiolo, as part of DC Comics "Next Level" initiative! The series will launch in April, and it's been a real labour of love for the whole creative team. My editors, Andrew Marino and Marquis Draper, are two of the biggest Firestorm fans in the world, and when I told them I also loved the character, we knew we were going to swing for the fences with this one. The original Firestorm series told the story of Ronnie Raymond, a college student who was fused with his eccentric professor, Martin Stein, in a nuclear accident. Together, they merged into the flame-headed hero, Firestorm. Our book will be both a deconstruction of the character and a love letter to his past. If you've never read a Firestorm comic before, I've written the first issue as if it were the pilot episode of a new series, so it's totally new-reader friendly. And if you are an old school Firestorm fan (they exist, I swear!) the book is loaded with Easter eggs and nods to the past too."

With open-to-order card stock and foil variants by Chris Burnham and Riley Rossmo, writer Jeff Lemire providing a 1:25 incentive variant, and a DC: Next Level variant by Jorge Corona and a blank sketch cover.

Other DC Next Level titles so far include Batwoman by Greg Rucka and DaNi, Deathstroke: The Terminator by Tony Fleecs and Carmine di Giandomenico, Lobo by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona and Zatanna by Jamal Campbell.

