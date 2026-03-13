Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Keeping Quiet About Hulu Pilot Details

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses the "vision" for the "New Sunnydale" pilot and decision not to offer details.

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar addresses secrecy about the Buffy: New Sunnydale Hulu pilot details and vision.

Gellar and Elijah Wood discuss the importance of respecting franchise legacy and avoiding spoilers.

Gellar explains why protecting creative direction is key before revealing anything to fans.

Recent interviews highlight Gellar's candid thoughts on Buffy, Angel, Spike, and the show's legacy.

When we heard that Hulu had given a pilot order for filmmaker Ryan Coogler's (Sinners) series take on The X-Files, we couldn't help but think how cool it would be to have The X-Files and Buffy the Vampire Slayer back on our screens. That brings us to EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring pilot for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale. While fans remain in a limbo stage as things go on behind the scenes, Gellar had a chance to explain why details on the pilot have been purposefully kept on lockdown while promoting her upcoming film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, with co-star Elijah Wood.

"I mean, not if I want to live to see tomorrow," Gellar joked in response when asked if she could share any info on where things stand with Buffy Summers heading into the pilot. Wood jumped in to add, "The thing is… this should be like… it's Buffy, dude." As Gellar laughs, Wood adds, "We should have answers. No, I want to know, too." After joking about how she's doing it for Wood – like most things she does – Gellar got to the heart of why details have been so guarded.

"I don't want to give anything away because I think, in this day and age, between spoilers and between everyone forming an opinion before they see anything. I think the most that we can do is make a vision, make it so that it's the vision that we want to put out there, and then let an audience see it, as opposed to…," she added, before being asked in a follow-up if what's going on right now with Zhao is about "making it perfect. Gellar noted, "I always want to make everything perfect," before Wood added how he understood firsthand (from his experiences with "The Lord of the Rings") the importance of taking your time and doing right by the franchise, the fans, and the creative vision.

Back in January, Gellar offered her thoughts on Eliza Dushku's Faith and whether she was a better endgame for Buffy than Angel (David Boreanaz) and Spike (James Marsters). During an episode of Gloss Angeles with hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan from earlier this month, Gellar was hit with the "F**k, Marry, Kill" question regarding Spike, Angel, and Riley (Marc Blucas) – and Gellar was more than ready with an answer. "Well, the person you marry is Riley, right? Cuz like that's if you want to have like a serious relationship," Gellar shared. "And then we all know I'm an Angel girl, so I'm going to say, you know, can you say, 'f**k'? Okay. f**k Angel." Then, Gellar attempted a loophole when it came to Spike. "But here's the thing. This is why I'm saying you don't kill Spike. He's dead. I can't kill him. So, it's perfect because I'm not really killing him. It's just foreplay, right?" she added, joking that she was going for the best of both worlds.

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the pilot also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

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