Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Deicidium, fcbd, free comic book day, ram v

Ram V, Evan Cagle & Anand RK's Deicidium Added to Free Comic Book Day

Ram V, Evan Cagle and Anand RK's Deicidium has been added to Free Comic Book Day, on Saturday, the 2nd of May

Article Summary Deicidium: Omens by Ram V, Evan Cagle, and Anand RK joins Free Comic Book Day on May 2 from Image Comics.

This new sci-fi series explores a future where theocracies and corporations merge to control society.

Worship becomes currency and faith grants power, as ancient gods start manifesting among everyday people.

The ruling elite hunts these emerging gods, fearing their threat to the established world order.

Deicidium: Omens is a new comic book by Ram V, Evan Cagle and Anand RK from Image Comics, which is also getting a surprise addition to this year's Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, the 2nd of May.

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – DEICIDIUM: OMENS FCBD 2026 PREVIEW (NET)

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle, Anand RK (CA) Evan Cagle

A first look at the epic new sci-fi series from award-winning creators Ram V, Evan Cagle, and Anand Radhakrishnan! Featuring gorgeous black and white interiors, Deicidium is set in a future world governed by the marriage between theocracies and corporations. Worship is currency, faith is power. In this newfound stability, old powers once more return to the world. Gods of fire, wind, volcanoes, jaguars—gods of mischief, stories, love, and war—manifesting through everyday people. But with the established hierarchy threatened, the powers-that-be decide that these newly-made gods must be found—and killed…

Ram V, Evan Cagle, and Anand Radhakrishnan signed a six-figure deal for nine volumes of the Deicidium graphic novel series with French publisher, Morgen, who have arranged English language publishing rights with Image Comics, beginning with Omens, set in a future in which the old gods have returned, manifesting as humans, and threaten the stability of society. The first volume will be published later this year.

"Deicidium is a story borne out of my obsession with world mythologies and a desire to distinguish between the innocent power of stories and the power exercised by turning them into dogma. Since that early thought, Deicidium has grown into an expansive world full of characters and conflicts that I'm having a great time exploring. And it is also a culmination of all of my ever changing influences over the years. Fantasy, sci-fi, philosophy, mythology, kinetic action and shonen-manga character dynamics—there's a little bit of everything to be found in here and I cannot wait for readers to discover it." – Ram V

"I see every story as a chance to explore new artistic territory, and the world of Deicidium really demands a commitment to that approach to visual storytelling. The mix of competing cultures and religious influences, the globe-trotting tours of the ways people live in this future world, the character designs, the tech—all of it serves as a summon to dig deep into style and technique in order to create a unique visual language. My hope is that the art of Deicidium feels somehow both ancient and novel, just like the narrative to which it's wed." – Evan Cagle

"Deicidium will be my first foray into science fiction. We are also trying a different format this time around—black and white art with a slower release schedule. This gives Evan and me time to explore media and dive into the image-making process. I also plan to draw larger than usual and I personally look forward to drawing traditionally and spending time engaging with the art." – Anand RK

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