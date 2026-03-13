Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane, newlitg
Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce – Daily LITG, 13th of March 2026
Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
Venom #255 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez
Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Mary Jane, Venom, Eddie Brock, Carnage & Spider-Man Farce (Spoilers)
- Marvel Brings Back S.H.I.E.L.D. With Stormbreakers Variant Covers
- Kaare Andrews Covers Both Sides Of The Spider-Man/Superman Crossover
- The Drama: Official First Look Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released
- Comic Store In Your Future: What On Earth Is Marvel Playing At?
- Doctor Who on Netflix? Streamer Announcement Makes Things Interesting
- Firefly: Alan Tudyk Is Slap-Happy to Get the Call From Nathan Fillion
- The Pitt Season 2 Ep. 10: "4:00 P.M." Preview: Water Park Emergency
- DC After K.O.: Supergirl, Aquaman, Green Lantern Corps & Action Comics
- Fear Factor: House of Fear E08 "Human Claw": Breakdancing with Rats?!?
- TOLDJA: Marvel To Launch Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer In June 2026
- Tegan Quin Of Tegan & Sara Writes For Marvel Comics Pride Special
- Mike Choi's Gochugaru: Anarchist Comic Book Launches This Weekend
- Exclusive Excerpt And Commentary By Roberta Gregory From Bitchy!
- Sharjah Animation & Comics Conference 2026 In UAE, Postponed
- London Book Fair: Alan Moore & Alice Oseman In "Don't Steal This Book"
- Black Mirror: San Junipero Graphic Novel Launches At London Book Fair
- DC After K.O in The Daily LITG, 12th of March 2026
LITG one year ago, Batman Vs Jason Bateman
- State Farm Does Justice to Batman, Catwoman, Joker & More in New Ad
- Dustin Nguyen, Sean Murphy & Zoe Thorogood Unload On Marvel Comics
- Sadie Sink Joins Next Holland Spider-Man Film In Undisclosed Role
- Krakoan Easter Eggs In X-Manhunt… But Who Is Inside? (XSpoilers)
- Jeremy Adams Writes The DC Universe History in Aquaman #3 (Spoilers)
- More Than Kal-El Escaped Krypton in Absolute Superman #5 (Spoilers)
- What Really Blew Up Absolute Krypton? (Absolute Superman #5 Spoilers)
- Playmates Unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Military Turtles 4-Pack
- Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Estate Inks New Multimedia Deal
- John Stewart And Hawkwoman Get A Lot Closer In Green Lantern Corps #2
- Massive Publishing Co-Founder & President Kevin Roditeli Quits
- Rick Remender Giant Generator, Epting, Acuña, Araújo, Greg & Paquette
- Jeremy Adams Writes The DC Universe History in Aquaman #3 (Spoilers)
- Dustin Nguyen Vs Marvel Comics in The Daily LITG, 12th March, 2025
- R.E Burke Gets Mass Media Coverage And Fundraiser Over US Detention
- Forbidden Planet Launches Dog Man Merchandise Range
- Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean Adapted As New Romantasy Graphic Novels
LITG two years ago… Amazon's Fallout Merch
- Get Ready for Amazon's Fallout Series with Your Own Die-Cast Pip-Boy
- Jimmy Kimmel: Trump "Upset" Oscars Ignored Him; One-Upped John Cena
- Gunnar Reveals New Fallout Glasses Tied To Amazon Show
- Night Court: Annie O'Donnell on June Wheeler Return, Star Trek Irony
- Hasbro Unveils Exclusive Secret Empire Captain America Marvel Legends
- X-Men '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo Reportedly Fired by Marvel Studios
- Mezco Announces New A Nightmare on Elm Street Mega Scale Freddy
- MTN DEW Wants You To Pick Champions While Winning Prizes
- Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe Sold Over A Million Copies So Far
- Wesley Dodds The Sandman, Sandy & Justice Society Of America Spoilers
- Comparing Both Current Dune Adaptations As Comic Books
- The Playlist And New Colours Of Tim Sale & Sarah Byam's Billi 99
- Disney Manga: The Art of Amphibia Coming from Tokyopop in November
- Cult Of The Lamb Comic Kickstarter Raises $175,000 In Five Hours
- From One Side Of London Book Fair 2024 To The Other (Video)
- PrintWatch: Ultimate X-Men, Avengers, ThunderCats, Crave, Last Mermaid
- Dav Pilkey Gives Away 50,000 Books Alongside New Dog Man Launch
- The Brigadier Meets Jon Pertwee In The Smell Of Death Graphic Novel
- Amazon's Fallout Merch in The Daily LITG, 12th March 2024
LITG three years ago, David Tennant's 14th Doctor Kicks Off Red Nose Day Teaser
- Doctor Who: David Tennant's 14th Doctor Kicks Off Red Nose Day Teaser
- Superman On Mr Majestic Appropriating Kryptonian Identity (Spoilers)
- Saturday Night Live: Jenna Ortega Goes "Rogue" in X-Men Takeoff Sketch
- Big Changes Coming To Wonder Woman & Amazons For Dawn Of DC (Spoilers)
- Superman Lost 20 Years And It's All Batman's Fault. And The Chinese.
- Star Trek: Picard Star Todd Stashwick on Shaw/Jean-Luc Mic Drop Moment
- Star Trek: Picard: Beltran on Turning Down "Voyager" Reunion Offer
- Bill Sienkiewicz Artifact Gets Artisan Edition For Tenth Of The Price
- Marc Guggenheim on Reactions to Arrowverse, DCU, Gunn/Safran Comments
- Red Dwarf Rights Dispute Resolved, "Will Be Back For Breakfast"
- Graham Ingels' Take On Calamity Jane, Wild Bill Hickok #1 at Auction
- John Romita's Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Strips Artist's Edition
- Jon Stewart Came To London To Talk To Private Eye's Ian Hislop
- Wonder Woman Relaunch in The Daily LITG, 11th March 2023
LITG four years ago, Frank Cho Sleeping With Wonder Woman
- Frank Cho's Wonder Woman Sleeping With Spider-Man & Superman
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- Doctor Who Season 6 Gave Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith Way Too Much
- Bob Odenkirk Gives Another Update On Nobody 2
- Gail Simone's "Fridging" Becomes Official DC Comics Terminology
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Preview: Deena Calls Lauren "The B-Word"
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan on "Picard" End – "What a Journey This Has Been"
- Speculator Corner: First Appearance Of Avery Ho In The Flash
- Daredevil, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More: PTC Trashes Disney+ Potty Programming
- Daredevil: Charlie Cox Pro Ben Affleck; No Love for Film: "Suit Sucks"
- Jobs For Michelle H. Nagler Ben Abernathy, Matt Hawkins & Kuo-yu Liang
- The Nature Of Naomi's Super Powers & How She Could Take Down Superman
- Gail Simone's "Fridging" Becomes Official DC Comics Terminology
- Speculator Corner: First Appearance Of Avery Ho In The Flash
- Gail Simone & Phil Noto's The Variants Of Jessica Jones For Marvel
- The Boys Spins Off In The Daily LITG, 12th March 2022
LITG five years ago, Cliff Simon, Deran Cody, Pokémon GO
- Stargate: SG-1 & Veteran TV Actor Cliff Simon Passes Away, Age 58
- Animal Kingdom Season 5 Teaser: Deran Cody's Coming for What's His
- Supernatural Finale Would've Reunited Familiar Faces, Killed Kansas
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Mass Legendary & Mythical Transferring Is Live In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics June 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Xbox Reveals 20 Bethesda Games Added To Xbox Game Pass Tomorrow
- Ghost-Maker Is Batman's New Bisexual Sidekick
- American Horror Story S10 Preview Proves The Freaks Come Out at Night
- LEAK: DC Comics To Creators "We Have Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Plans"
- PrintWatch: Infinite Frontier & Children Of The Atom Get Seconds
- DC Celebrates Green Arrow's 80th Birthday with 100-Page Special
- See Dick and Barbara's First Meeting in New Nightwing #78 Preview
- Establishing A Little Continuity – Comic Store In Your Future
- Marvel Confirms Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 For June Pride Month
- Garth Ennis & Liam Sharp Batman/Killer Croc Comic From DC Black Label
- Atheneum Dares To Publish Roofhoppers Graphic Novel by Andi Porretta
- Comic Creators React To DC Comics And Their NFT Plans
- Veve Collectibles Launch DC Comics Batman NFT Lines With Jim Lee
- Vikram Madan Owl & Penguin Graphic Novels Picked Up By Holiday House
- Pulped DC Comic Gen: Lock #6 Sells For $356 On eBay
- Geiger Begins as King In Black Ends- Thank FOC It's Friday 12th March
LITG six years ago – Trump kept out of Bond
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- Looks Like X Of Swords Begins In Cable #1 (Spoilers)
- Has Jonathan Hickman Created an X-Men #8/Decorum #1 Crossover? (Spoilers)
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- If Superman Gets Another Identity – Will Lois Lane?
- The Truth About the Return of Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Darth Vader #2 (Spoilers)
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Immortal Hulk #33 Confirms Dr Charlene McGowan Is Trans – And Deep Dives To 1972
- Who's Worthy Of Picking Up Mjolnir Now? (Thor #4 Spoilers)
- "The Masked Singer" S03 "Last But Not Least: Group C Kickoff!" Preview
LITG seven years ago… a new Blade Runner
- Meet Ash: She's the New Blade Runner For 2019
- Superman and Zod: Best Friends Forever? A Superman #9 Preview
- Mystery Ads to Appear In Tomorrow's Marvel Comics
- Get Ready For TONS of Dead Guard with Warhammer 40,000: Killteam Elites!
- Lady Redbeard: Justin Gray Launches "Adult" Pirate Comic on Kickstarter
