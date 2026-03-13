Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane, newlitg

Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce – Daily LITG, 13th of March 2026

Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Mary Jane, Eddie Brock, Venom, and Carnage dominate comic news with a wild new storyline

Top trending stories highlight major Marvel and DC developments, crossovers, and industry buzz

Flashbacks revisit standout pop culture and comic moments from the past seven years of LITG

Key birthdays, new comic launches, and shifts in publishing keep fans engaged and updated

Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Venom #255 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

Mary Jane, Eddie Brock & Venom Farce and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Batman Vs Jason Bateman

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG two years ago… Amazon's Fallout Merch

LITG three years ago, David Tennant's 14th Doctor Kicks Off Red Nose Day Teaser

LITG four years ago, Frank Cho Sleeping With Wonder Woman

LITG five years ago, Cliff Simon, Deran Cody, Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And X Of Swords started early.

LITG seven years ago… a new Blade Runner

And a new status quo for some Superfrenemies.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Harris O'Malley – Dr Nerdlove.

– Dr Nerdlove. Gene Hoyle – Editor-in-Chief, Writer at Nerd Nation Publishing

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!